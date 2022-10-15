Happy Birthday Babar Azam: Times Pakistan Skipper and Virat Kohli Praised Each Other

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABAR AZAM: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has endured a meteoric rise and has cemented his place among cricket’s finest batters of all time. Babar made his way up the youth ranks for Pakistan and has transformed himself into a run-machine, amassing a truckload of runs in international Cricket. He has already shattered a lot of records on his way and has notched up 26 centuries across all formats.

Advertisement

After being bestowed as Pakistan’s skipper, Babar has gone from strength to strength as the additional responsibility has only fuelled his success. The Pakistan ace has displayed his calm demeanor both on and off the pitch. Though India and Pakistan have a reputation for being fierce rivals who do not see eye-to-eye, Babar has insisted that he shares good relations with many of the Indian cricketers, especially Virat Kohli.

As Babar celebrates his 28th birthday, let’s take a look at the times the two cricketers have praised each other:

Babar’s heartening Tweet for Virat Kohli

India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli was going through a severe rough patch and had to cope with a lot of criticism. The batting maestro was lambasted by the fans and the pundits for not being in the best of touches. As Kohli’s performance sank to an all-time low, Babar backed him and showed his support.

Advertisement

He wrote a heartfelt message for the former India captain and posted a photo of himself along with Kohli from the 2021 T20 World Cup. “This too shall pass; stay strong," Babar wrote in his caption. The post instantly went viral and the fans hailed Babar for his immaculate sportsmanship. Virat Kohli also responded to his tweet and thanked him for his support. “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," Kohli tweeted.

Advertisement

“Virat Kohli Is Among The Best Batters"

Advertisement

Babar Azam, ahead of their Aisa Cup 2022 encounter against India, had said that Virat Kohli is among the best batters in the world.

“Nothing is easy in life. There are challenges everywhere. It is up to you how you achieve things in life and how you overcome the challenges you face. Virat is still one of the best batters world cricket," Babar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Babar Azam Keen To Learn"

Meanwhile, during one of the interactions at the Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli opened up about Babar Azam’s quality to keep learning. Kohli said, “He was always keen to learn. He spoke to me after our game in the 2019 World Cup. I have always said he is keen to learn, and there’s no surprise that he is playing like this in all formats of the game. He is obviously a very talented player."+

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here