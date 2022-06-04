Happy Birthday Ben Stokes: Top Performances of The English All-Rounder

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEN STOKES: Born on June 4, 1991, in New Zealand, Ben Stokes moved to England at the age of 12- a decision that paved his way to becoming the greatest all-rounder of all times in the game of cricket. Stokes moved to England with his family after his father was appointed the coach of a local rugby club there. While Stokes’ family moved back to New Zealand, Stokes stayed back to pursue his dream of becoming a professional career.

A few years later, Stokes stormed his way into the England national side and made his ODI debut against Ireland in Ireland, banking on an impressive domestic performance for Durham. A month later, he also got his maiden T20I call-up. While Stokes had to wait two more years to get his Test cap, he made sure to make the wait worth it. As Stokes celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at some of his best performances for England.

120 vs Australia, Perth, 2013-14

Making his debut in the Ashes 2013-14, Stokes could contribute only 29 runs to his side in two innings as England suffered a humiliating defeat in the second match of the series. But it was not long before, that the Christchurch born cricketer showed his calibre as a Test player.

Chasing a mammoth 504 in the Perth Test of Ashes 2013-14, England was down at 121-4 when Stokes took charge of things. Stitching crucial partnerships with Ian Bell and Matt Prior, Stokes took the scorecard forward and smashed his maiden Test ton, scoring 120. While the eventually in favour of Aussie, Stokes gave his side a chance to save the game. 135 vs Australia (2019)

England needed to create history to win the Headingly Test and keep themselves alive in the Ashes (2019-2020). Chasing a mammoth 359, Stokes displayed extraordinary batting that day. After scoring just 3 off the first 72 deliveries he faced, Stokes suddenly changed gears to launch a lethal attack of Australian bowlers. Stokes finished with 135, taking his side to a historic victory. 258 vs South Africa (2016)

In a draw as good as a victory, Stokes shone with a quickfire 258 off just 198 deliveries. Making the highest score by any number six batter, Stokes stitched a record 339-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow and saved the match for England 4-26, 2-20 & 85 vs Bangladesh (2016)

It was a complete Ben Stokes show when England faced Bangladesh in the First Test at Chattogram in 2017. In reply to England’s 293 in the first innings, Bangladesh was already struggling when Stokes ran through its middle and lower order. The English all-rounder finished with four wickets and then returned to score 85 to help the three lions set a target of 285.

In the fourth innings, the hosts batted well and were finishing towards a victory before Stokes played a spoilsport. After dismissing set Mushifiqur Rahuim, Stokes returned to pick two more wickets to lead his side to an impressive victory. 84 not out against New Zeland, World Cup final 2019

England had reached a World Cup final after more than three decades at that too in Lord’s. The stakes were as high as they could get and the result was equally dramatic. Chasing New Zealand’s 242, England was reeling at 86-4 before Stokes got with Joss Buttler to take Charge of things. The duo added 110 runs before Buttler was dismissed at 59.

England needed 46 to win and with wickets falling on one end, all eyes were on Stokes and he almost got his side past the winning live. With 2 required off the last ball, the contest ended in a tie, making way for the first super over in the World Cup final. But the tie-breaker round also ended in a tie, with both teams finishing with 15 runs.

England was eventually declared a winner by the rule of boundary count. Ben stokes’ power hitting in the last overs of his 84 runs innings proved to be a crucial factor behind England’s first-ever World Cup victory.

