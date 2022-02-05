Happy Birthday Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Top 5 Bowling Performances by the 'King of Swing'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is popularly known as Bhuvi, has proved his calibre in every cricket format. He is known as the king of swing and has shown ultimate progress with each game. The bowler’s performance is outstanding and the numbers speak for him. He made his ODI debut in 2012 against Pakistan and ever since, he hasn’t looked back. He has played 121 ODIs, 55 T20 matches, and 21 test matches till now. He his also known as by the ‘King of Swing’ for his bowling style. As Bhuvneshwar turns turns a year older, we take a look back at the best bowling performances of his career.

>6/82 against England, Test

In 2014, Bhuvi made his Lord’s debut against England and left the crowd cheering for him as he took 6 wickets for just 82 runs in the Test series. The match was remembered as iconic as it was England’s first defeat against India on the Lord’s ground.

>5/42 against Sri Lanka, ODI

In Colombo, Bhuvi picked up pace and gave five wickets in 9.4 overs in just 42 runs. The ODI was played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in 2017 and Sri Lanka was all clear for 238. The match was a comeback for Bhuvi as he was having a tough time before this.

>5/24 against South Africa, T20

Bhuvneshwar’s best T20 performance of Bhuvneshwar was in 2018 against South Africa. India won the T20 match by 28 runs. South Africa was able to score 175 on all out runs while India scored 203 runs on just five wickets. In four overs, Bhuvi took five wickets in just 24 runs.

>8/96 against Sri Lanka, Test

Bhuvi’s eight wicket haul shocked the competitors in 2018. It went as a warning sign to opponents to not take Indian bowlers lightly. In Eden Gardens, Bhuvneshwar took eight wickets by giving only 96 runs to the Lankans.

>3/29 Against West Indies, ODI

The year 2013 was just the beginning of Bhuvneshwar’s career. In Queen’s Park Oval, he took three wickets for 29 runs against West Indies.

