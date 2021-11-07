Happy Birthday, Brett Lee: Times When Ex-Aussie Pacer Showed Love For India

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee is celebrating his 45th birthday today. The ace seamer, who bid adieu to international cricket in July 2012, is known for his charming and witty self, off the field. Lee enjoys a huge fan following in India. It seems the feeling of admiration between Indian fans and Lee is mutual as the veteran bowler has expressed his affinity for the country on several occasions in the past. Once, Lee event went on to say that India is his ‘second home’ – a home away from home if you must.

In 2013, during an interview, Lee had revealed that India is special for him as he has been visiting the country for a long time. He also said that he likes the culture, chaos and colour that he witnessed on his every visit to India. He had even gone on to say that the people of India have taken him under their wings and looked for him as their own son.

>Here we take a look at the few incidents when Brett Lee surprised everyone with his love for India:

Lee attended the 2004 IIFA awards in Singapore. He also presented Bollywood actress Preity Zinta with an award during the show.

Lee’s manager had once revealed that the former Aussie cricketer enjoys visiting the country and he just needs a reason to be here.

Lee had once recorded a duet with India’s singing legend Asha Bhosle – you’re the one for me.

Lee also featured in an Indian talk show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ a few years back.

Lee also played a role in a Bollywood film Victory, featuring Harman Baweja.

Lee also owns a restaurant, which specializes in Indian cuisine.

In 2009, the speedster walked on-ramp in Mumbai for the ‘save the girl child’ campaign.

Lee also featured as the male lead in the film – ‘UNIndia’. The movie revolves around a single divorced mother Meera, who lives in Sydney.

