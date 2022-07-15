Happy Birthday David Hussey: Memorable Innings of Australia's 'Unsung Hero'

Cricketer David Hussey is regarded by many as one of the most underrated players to don the Australian colours. David burst onto the scene as one of the most prolific all-rounders in world cricket. During the early stages of his career, the player showed glimpses of greatness by putting in several remarkable performances.

But over time the Aussie couldn’t really make an impact on the Cricketing world like his elder brother Micheal Hussey. However, the versatile player proved to be the saviour for Australia on multiple occasions.

As the veteran turns 45 on July 15, let’s look back at some of his heroic knocks for Australia:

53 off 29 balls vs Pakistan, T20I

David Hussey demolished a strong Pakistan bowling attack in the 2010 T20 World Cup.. Australia lost David Warner and Micheal Clarke as they batted first on a tricky pitch. Hussey and Shane Watson then put on an amazing 98-run partnership to steady the Aussie innings.

Hussey’s quickfire knock of 53 runs from just 29 deliveries helped Australia in amassing a total of 191. The huge total proved too much for Pakistan as they lost by 24 runs. 79 off 96 balls vs New Zealand, ODI

David Hussey’s greatest ODI innings came on February 10, 2009, against New Zealand. The Kiwis batted first and posted a score of 244 on the board. In response, the Australian top order collapsed and it was the Hussey brothers who came to Australia’s rescue.

Michael and David stitched a 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket. David who is often known for his power-hitting played a responsible knock of 79 runs from 96 deliveries to ensure that the Kangaroos chased down the target with 6 wickets to spare. 74 off 74 balls vs Sri Lanka, ODI

In a crucial League match of the prestigious Commonwealth Bank series, David played another valiant innings for the Aussies. Batting first Sri Lanka scored 238 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. Chasing a stiff total, the Australian batting line-up collapsed like a deck of cards.

David stepped up and scored a well-compiled 74 runs before falling to Nuwan Kulasekara. The efforts of David nearly dragged Australia over the line but fell short by 7 runs. 111 off 83 balls vs Scotland, ODI

Hussey recorded his best international score in the One Day International match between Australia and Scotland in 2009. Batting first, Hussey unleashed his whole arsenal against the under-par bowling attack of Scotland.

The 44-year-old scored his maiden century at the top level with a stunning 111-run knock. The allrounder’s heroics aided Australia in compiling a mammoth score of 345 and winning the match by a huge 189 runs margin. 88* off 44 balls vs South Africa, T20I

The unsung hero David Hussey played one of the best innings of his career in Australian colours against South Africa on March 27, 2009. With Australia were reduced to 16/2, David decided to counterattack and annihilated the South African bowlers.

He played a blistering unbeaten knock of 88 runs at an impressive strike rate of 200 and played a major role in putting up 166 runs on the board. Hussey hit five fours and six sixes in his stroke-filled innings. However, the Proteas chased down the target with four wickets and four balls to spare. Despite, being on the losing side, David Hussey was named the Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

