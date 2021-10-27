Happy Birthday David Warner: Top 5 Bollywood Instagram Reels of the Australian Cricketer

When you think of Australian cricketer David Warner, you think of a destructive batter who shows no mercy on bowlers, a ruthless competitor. But Warner off the field is quite the character with his Bollywood moves on display on his Instagram. While a player like Yuzvendra Chahal is goofy on the field as well and hence his funny videos on social media do not come off as much of a surprise, the tough guy in Warner having a soft spot for songs and dance is indeed a pleasant surprise. On his birthday, we scan through his Instagram for the funniest Bollywood reels he has posted.

>David Warner as Bala: The first in the list is the star trying to emulate Akshay Kumar’s Bala moves with his daughters dressed in Indian attire.

>The Family man with Good News: The video starts with Warner entering the frame with the audio saying slow it down. He joins the family and then they all dance to Sauda Khara Khara.

>Warner singing Genda phool for daughters: In this video, Warner can be seen mouthing the Badshah’s song with full perfection until there is different audio that comes up ruining his song for his daughters to break into laughter.

>Wifey teaching Prabhudeva steps to David Warner: In this video, Warner can be seen repeating the steps after Candice Warner to learn the difficult steps on the song Chal Maar from the movie Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

>David’s Muqabla: Warner can be seen in doing everyone’s favourite Prabhudeva on the song Muqabla.

The cricketer who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad for so many years has a special place for South Indian film scenes.

The FaceApp has also been used by the southpaw to the best of its effect with the batter replacing the face of iconic stars.

