Happy Birthday David Warner: Watch Australian Cricketer's Most Entertaining Instagram Reels

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAVID WARNER: David Warner is best known for his aggression and fierce batting. From being embroiled in a major controversy and then making a glorious comeback to become an all-format batting legend, Warner has indeed seen it all.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the world witnessed a new version of Warner. An endearing family man, a Bollywood junkie, and a social media sensation, his hilarious reels and posts have made him a household name in India. The Southpaw has garnered over 9 million followers on Instagram and constantly keeps his fans entertained with his enchanting content.

As Warner celebrates his 36th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his most amusing reels on Instagram:

Butta Bomma

One of Warner’s most oldest and popular reels, the Butta Bomma dance performance with his wife enthralled Indian fans. Donning a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey, Warner and his wife can be seen nailing the hook step of the famous Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde song from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The icing on the cake was Warner’s little daughter who also made an adorable cameo in the video.

Sauda Khara Khara

Warner dished out a dance spectacle similar to what we witness at an Indian wedding. The Warner family danced to the hit song from Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz. The choreography was spot on and the couple was in absolute sync, making it a flawless dance performance.

Warner becomes “Pushpa Raj"

Warner has time and again highlighted his love and appreciation for Telugu Allu Arjun. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he superimposed his face onto the superstar in the trailer of his film Pushpa: The Rise. The video seemed amusing as Warner danced and fought on the screen as Pushpa Raj.

David “Sultan" Warner

The Aussie batter shared a scene from Salman Khan’s acclaimed film Sultan in which he portrays a wrestler. In the montage video, Warner overlaid his face onto Salman’s, living the life of a wrestler with the film’s title track, ‘Re Sultan’ playing in the background.

Naach Punjaaban

Warner was again on the dance floor this time accompanied by his two lovely daughters. The trio can be seen dancing to the song Nach Punjaban from the film JugJugg Jeeyo. While Warner and his elder daughter do the routine flawlessly, his younger daughter appears to struggle a little. Nonetheless, it is an endearing video.

David Warner has established himself as a genuine entertainer, especially among Indian fans. Let it be his parody of the Tollywood hit songs or the flamboyant dance moves, Warner never fails to impress. He is currently part of the Australian squad as they look to reclaim their ICC T20 World Cup title at home.

