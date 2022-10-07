Happy Birthday Dwayne Bravo: All-round Performances of West Indies Cricketer in Indian Premier League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DWAYNE BRAVO: With a strike rate of 129.57 and 183 wickets in his kitty, Dwayne Bravo is certainly one of the finest all-rounders ever to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The West Indies cricketer made his IPL debut in 2008 during a match for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings. Later, he joined Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2011 season. He is also popularly known as DJ Bravo.

As Bravo celebrates his 39th birthday today, it is time to recall his top-five performances in IPL.

70 (not out) vs Kings XI Punjab, 2009

Bravo registered his IPL score in the 2009 season during a match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He had smashed seven boundaries and three sixes to pull off a remarkable knock of unbeaten 70. Bravo’s sublime batting had helped Mumbai Indians in securing an eight-wicket victory in the game.

68 vs Mumbai Indians, 2018

In the 2018 IPL season, Bravo had played a memorable innings of 68 in just 30 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. Bravo, while representing Chennai, slammed three boundaries and seven sixes in the game. Chennai had clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory in the contest.

4/22 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2016

Bravo displayed his sensational bowling in the 2016 season of IPL during a match against Kings XI Punjab. The Gujarat Lions (now defunct) all-rounder picked up four wickets conceding just 22 runs in the match. Gujarat Lions eventually won the match by five wickets.

4/42 vs Mumbai Indians, 2013

In the 2013 IPL final, Bravo exhibited his brilliance with the ball. He had registered terrific figures of 4/42 in the summit clash against Mumbai Indians. However, his spectacular performance went in vain as Chennai Super Kings had to concede one-wicket defeat in the game.

62 (not out) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2015

Bravo had played a blistering knock of 62 (not out) off just 36 balls against Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2015 season. His gutsy innings comprised eight boundaries and a solitary six. Bravo’s magnificent batting had helped Chennai Super Kings in reaching a formidable total of 156/4. However, Bravo’s knock ultimately proved to be futile as Chennai had to endure an eight-wicket defeat in the game.

