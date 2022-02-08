Happy Birthday Ekta Bisht: Top Performances of Indian Woman Cricketer

>Happy Birthday Ekta Bisht: Ekta Bisht is a street smart left-arm spinner and forms a vital part of India’s bowling setup in white-ball cricket. The left-hander can be a lethal bowler for the batters if she gets some help from the surface. Bisht made headlines when she became the first Indian cricket player to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. In her decade-long cricket career, the spinner has played a lot of exciting and match-winning knocks for the country. As the veteran turns 36, let’s revisit some of her brilliant spells for India.

>5/18 vs Pakistan, Women World Cup 2017

It was Ekta’s spell against Pakistan during the 2017 World Cup that made her a household name in India. The Uttarakhand-born was a nightmare for the Pakistan batters as she registered her best bowling figure in international cricket.

The spinner picked up a total of five wickets while conceding just 18 runs in her 10 overs. On the back of the masterclass by the spinner, India registered a massive victory by 95 runs.

>3/16 vs Sri Lanka, T20 Women’s World Cup 2012

Playing against Sri Lanka in 2012, Ekta became the first Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. There was a collapse of Sri Lanka’s batting line-up as the 36-year-old dismissed three players namely Yasoda Mendis, Eshani Lokusuriyage, and Dilani Mandora.

The 3/16 spell by the left-hander restricted the opposition to a score of 100 and India won the game by nine wickets.

>3/49 vs England, 1st ODI, 2018

Batting first in the match, England could score only 207 runs. Ekta led the bowling attack for the host in Nagpur as she recorded good figures of 8.3-1-49-3.

The left-hander also contributed with the bat as she smacked not out 12 runs from 12 balls to help her team clinch the victory by just one wicket.

>3/14 vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup 2018

Ekta ran through Pakistan’s batting line-up in their last league match to help India qualify for the playoffs of the Asia Cup 2018. The spinner scalped three wickets while giving away just 14 runs.

The exploits by Ekta helped India restrict Pakistan to a below-average score of 72 runs.

>2/20 vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2018

Ekta was on a roll during the Women’s Asia Cup 2018. The left-arm spinner produced another match-winning spell against Sri Lanka in one of the league matches. Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted at 107 as Ekta picked two wickets while conceding just 20 runs in her four overs.

The 36-year-old dismissed two crucial opposition batters namely Nipuni Hansika and Nilakshi de Silva to help India win by seven wickets.

