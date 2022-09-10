Happy Birthday Eoin Morgan: Memorable ODI Knocks by England Cricketer

Eoin Morgan is one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket. Some pundits even tout him as the greatest limited-overs captain. This is due to the fact that he carried out England’s limited-overs transformation. When Morgan retired a few months ago, he was England’s all-time leading run scorer in ODI and T20I cricket, with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively. However, his overall impact on English cricket cannot be measured by just numbers.

Morgan was known for his dynamic reverse sweeps and blistering sixes. But his lasting legacy will be his role in England’s white-ball revolution. After England were knocked out of the 2015 ODI World Cup by Bangladesh, Morgan built an exceptional team from scratch. Under Morgan, the Three Lions reached its zenith when it won the 2019 ODI World Cup at the iconic Lord’s. Therefore, we should celebrate Morgan the prolific batter, as well as the captain. On the eve of his 36th birthday, let us take a look at some of the best ODI knocks of Eoin Morgan.

113 vs New Zealand – June 17, 2015

After England’s flop show at the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Morgan quickly set about instilling a fearless style of cricket in his side. In England’s first ODI series following the 2015 World Cup, Morgan signalled the start of a new era by scoring a match-winning century against the Kiwis at Trent Bridge.

148 vs Afghanistan – June 18, 2019

Eoin Morgan set the tone for England at the 2019 World Cup with his brilliant knock of 148 against Afghanistan in the league stage. The England captain went ballistic against the Afghan bowling line-up which included Rashid Khan. Moreover, Morgan smashed 17 sixes in his knock, which remains a world record to date. Due to Morgan’s century, England posted a massive 397 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings.

121 vs Australia – January 16, 2015

In the first match of a tri-series tournament, Eoin Morgan raged a lonely battle against the mighty Aussies. In the first innings, Morgan notched up a gritty century and helped his side post a respectable total on the scoreboard at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although England lost the match, Morgan’s knock showed his true class.

92 vs Australia - September 11, 2015

England took on Australia in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. With Australia leading the series 2-1, England had to win the match in order to salvage the series. While chasing a tricky target of 300, Morgan played a captain’s knock of 92 to propel England to victory.

88 vs New Zealand – June 12, 2015

Eoin Morgan lit up the Kennington Oval with his blistering knock of 88 off just 47 balls. While chasing a massive target of 399, Morgan single-handedly won the match for England. Although England lost the match by 13 runs by D/L method, Morgan’s stellar knock showed his remarkable big-hitting abilities.

