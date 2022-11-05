'Happy Birthday, GOAT' - Indian Cricket Fraternity Extends Heartfelt Wishes on Virat Kohli's 34th Birthday

India ace batter and former skipper Virat Kohli turned 34 today (November 5) and while he is in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the cricket fraternity and fans from across the world wished him on the special occasion.

Kohli, is one of the finest cricketers in the world and he’s been adored by his competitors as well. While, cricketers from across the globe wished him in various special ways, the Indian cricket fraternity also made sure of making Kohli’s day special with some heartfelt wishes.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Kohli on his birthday by sharing amazing stats from his career. The BCCI tweeted,

“477 international matches & counting 👍

24350 international runs & going strong 💪

2011 ICC World Cup & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 🏆

Here’s wishing

@imVkohli - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batters - a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂"

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who has played with Virat Kohli in a number of international matches, wished him “success, good health and more centuries for the coming years." He tweeted, “जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion!"

Sikhar Dhawan and Kohli share a great bond, both on and off-field. Therefore, on Kohli’s special day, Dhawan wished him by sharing a fun-picture from one of their matches in the past.

Along with the Indian cricketers, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also wished Kohli in some of the most interesting ways. Here’s a look at a few of them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL franchise of which Virat Kohli is a part of, came up with several posts to wish him. However, in one of the posts, they regarded him as “G.O.A.T. - One of the most fearless performers"

Punjab Kings wished him for continuing to score more runs and breaking records.

Chennai Super Kings wished Virat Kohli on his birthday by sharing an amazing picture, ‘The King’s Court’.

Rajasthan Royals called Kohli as ‘King Kohli’ and added a sparkling crown to his head, while sending their birthday wishes to him.

