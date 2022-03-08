Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur: Best Innings by India Women's Cricket T20 Skipper

Undoubtedly, March 8 this year asks for double celebrations - one is obviously for International Women’s Day and the other to celebrate the birthday of our captain of the Women’s T20I team, Harmanpreet Kaur. She turns 33 today. The all-rounder, who was born in Punjab, idolises former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, whose style of play is very much visible in the skipper’s form. Kaur, who swears by Sehwag’s mantra of ‘see the ball, hit the ball,’ is the first Indian cricketer- male or female - to join Big Bash League; she played for Sydney Thunder.

Kaur, whose father played volleyball and basketball, was handed the captaincy in April 2013. And it was then, when Kaur made it clear that she is the one perfect for the job, after which in November 2016, she replaced current ODI skipper Mithali Raj as captain of the T20I team for the series against West Indies. In 2017, she was also honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for Cricket by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Today, as Harmanpreet Kaur turns a year older, let’s take a look at her top innings:

171 VS Australia

In 2017, India’s swashbuckling all-rounder knocked171 not-out against Aussies, helping the squad seal the final berth at the ICC’S Women’s World Cup. Not just this, but in the list of the highest individual scores by a women cricketer in ODIs, Kaur’s score stands at the sixth position, as per ESPN.

103 VS New Zealand

In the 2018 ICC’s Women’s World T20, she became the first woman from the country to hit a century in the T20Is, and the knock came against the Kiwis. Her memorable inning included 8 sixes and 7 fours as Kaur achieved the milestone in 49 deliveries.

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunders- Kia Super League

In 2018,Kaur’s 34 off 21 balls witnessed her smashing the match-winning six on the second last ball of the last over.

