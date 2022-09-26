Happy Birthday Ian Chappell: Interesting Facts About Australian Cricket Legend

Former Australian captain and renowned cricket commentator Ian Chappell celebrates his 79th birthday on September 26. The bold and courageous Chappell inherited the Australian captaincy from Bill Lawry and transformed the side into one of the most fearless teams between 1971 to 1975.

After his successful career in cricket, Chappell embarked on a new journey behind the microphone explaining cricket matches in the most nonchalant manner. The pundit drew curtains on his commentary career as well and is currently enjoying his life back in Australia.

As the Australian stalwart turns 79, let’s reflect on some of the interesting facts from his career:

International debut

A successful domestic season in 1963, where he even scored a double hundred against Queensland on a green top in Brisbane helped Chappell hog the selectors’ attention. He earned his maiden Test call-up against Pakistan in 1964 and was impressive in Melbourne. Chappell’s fielding on debut was far more impressive than his batting and this particular attribute impressed his skipper Bob Simpson, who later gave him an extended run in the team.

Impressive Ashes performance

In his debut Ashes series, Chappell scored substantially in all matches, even those against county sides, in 1968. He amassed the most runs of any Australian batsman on the trip, and he was regarded as the most resilient Australian batter.

Captain of the Australian team

Chappell took over as captain of the Australian team from Bill Lawry in 1971 when Australia was down 0-1 in the Ashes series. Australia never lost a series under his captaincy from 1971 to 1975. Under his leadership, Australia reclaimed the Ashes in 1974-75 and advanced to the finals of the first Cricket World Cup, which was hosted in England.

Tussles with the board

Chappell was frequently disgruntled with the authorities who were unwilling to arrange better arrangements for the players. He secured payment for the players from the ACB during the 1975 Ashes series due to the high attendance at the games. He was constantly in a tussle with the board throughout his career.

Career after retirement

Chappell pursued a fruitful career in broadcasting and sports media after retiring. He continues to publish essays that are recognized for being outspoken and abrasive at times. He is believed to have had a significant effect on numerous Australian cricketers, notably Shane Warne, who has openly said that Chappelli was essential in his growth.

