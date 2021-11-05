Happy Birthday, Jason Holder: Top Performances By West Indies All-Rounder

Ace West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was counted as the future talent by his board long before his international debut. He was appointed as West Indies’ ODI captain in 2014 at the age of 23 by a selection panel chaired by former World Cup-winner Clive Lloyd. Within a year, he also took over Test captaincy, a clear indication of WICB’s belief in him. However, he was not able to take West Indies to the unprecedented heights as imagined by his predecessor and was later removed from captaincy in both formats.

Today as Holder celebrates his 30th birthday; here we take a look at some of his best performances:

>2/15 & 202* vs England in 2019 (Venue: Bridgetown)

Holder’s one of the best all-round performance for the West Indies came in 2019 against England in Bridgetown Test. Batting first, the West Indies squad was bowled out for 289 runs in the first innings with Holder scoring 5 runs off 8 balls. However, the cricketer returned to pick two wickets while giving away 15 runs during England’s first innings. He scored an unbeaten 202 runs in their second innings as West Indies scored 415/6 before declaring their innings.

Chasing 628 runs to win, the England squad was bowled out for 246 runs, losing the match by 381 runs.

>33*, 5/44 & 6/59 vs Bangladesh in 2018 (Venue: Kingston)

In 2018, Holder produced another world-class performance in Kingston as West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 166 runs. He scored an unbeaten 33 runs in the first innings and was dismissed for just one run in the second. However, he ripped apart Bangladesh’s batting line-up with his world-class bowling. He picked five wickets while conceding 44 runs in the first innings and bagged six wickets while giving away 59 runs in the second innings of the match.

>5/27 vs Sri Lanka in 2021 (Venue: North Sound)

Holder scalped five wickets while conceding 27 runs during the first innings of Sri Lanka in the 2021 North Sound Test. However, Holder’s valiant efforts in the match went in vain as the game ended in a draw. During his fiery spell, Holder picked the wickets of Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal.

>5/30 vs Pakistan in 2016 (Venue: Sharjah)

After getting wicket-less in the first innings of the match, Holder returned to pick a fifer while giving away 30 runs in the second innings of the match to restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 208 runs. In the end, West Indies were given just 153 runs target, which they achieved with five wickets to spare.

>2/69, 1/63 & 103* vs England in 2015 (Venue: North Sound)

Holder was awarded player of the match in the North Sound Test in 2015 against England for his brilliant all-round show. He finished the match with the figures of 2/69, 1/63 & 103*. However, his heroics went in vain as the match between West Indies and England ended in a draw.

