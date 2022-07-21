Happy Birthday Jason Roy: Top 5 Innings of The English Opener

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASON ROY: Jason Roy made his international debut in a T20I game against India in 2014. While he missed out on making an impact with his 8 off 10 balls, Roy soon became one of the greatest ambassadors of England’s aggressive approach in white ball cricket. The opener played a crucial role in England’s successful campaign in the 2019 World Cup, leading to its first title. Roy time and again has proven his potential as a white ball specialist, delivering many memorable knocks over the years.

As the opener celebrates his 32nd birthday today, we take a recap of some of his top innings

153 against Bangladesh

Jason Roy played a crucial part in England’s successful campaign in the 2019 World Cup. This included 153 run knock against Bangladesh in England’s third match in the tournament. Opening the batting with Jonny Bairstow, Roy got England to a solid start. He finished with a 153 off 121 balls with 14 boundaries and five sixes. TEngland put up a mammoth 386 on board and returned to bundled Bangladesh for 280 runs.

180 vs Australia

Chasing Australia’s 304 in the first ODI at MCG in 2018, England needed a solid start. And Roy delivered just that. While the early fall of Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales gave some trouble to the England camp, Roy along with Joe Root ensured some stability. Roy finished with a career-best score of 180, hitting 16 boundaries and five sixes. Root remained unbeaten at 91 taking England to a victory with seven balls and five wickets to spare

120 vs Australia

Another Roy brilliance against Australia came in 2018 at home. Batting first, Roy along with Bairstow got England off to a flying start. While Bairstow was dismissed at 42, Roy continued the onslaught on Australian bowlers and struck yet another hundred. The opener finished with 120 off 108 balls taking England to a solid position. The hosts finished with 342 runs on board and returned to restrict the Australian at 304.

162 against Sri Lanka

With a revised target of 308 from 42 overs for England, Sri Lanka would have fancied their chances. But Jason Roy had some other plans. With 162 off 118 balls, Roy ensured placed England in a commanding position. England went on to win the match by 6 wickets.

123 against West Indies

Banking on Chris Gayle’s brilliance, West Indies had set a 361-run target for England. To stand any chance, England required a fiery start and the duo of Roy and Bairstow did not disappoint. The openers added 91 in 10.5 overs before Bairstow was dismissed by Jason Holder. After Bairstow, Roy got together with Joe Root and kept England in the game. Roy finished with 123 off 85 balls with 15 boundaries and 3 sixes. After Root’s 102 and skipper Eoin Morgan’s 65, England chased the total down with 8 balls to spare

