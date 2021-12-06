Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 5 Bowling Performances of Team India Pacer

Jasprit Bumrah burst onto the cricketing scene with an impressive IPL debut for his franchise Mumbai Indian back in 2013. His unique bowling action and ability to deliver economical overs even in death overs made him an asset for his team. The pacer continue his good form in subsequent IPL seasons, domestic cricket and finally landed up in the Indian national team during the 2015-16 tour of Australia. A couple of years later Bumrah made his debut in Tests and soon became a constant feature of the Indian team across formats. In his short career so far, Bumrah has delivered several key spells in the cause of Indian victories. As he celebrates his 28th birthday today, we take a look at his career and list some of his most memorable spells

>5 for 27 against Sri Lanka

Winning the toss in the third ODI of the series hosts Sri Lanka opted to bat first and was looking to post a decisive total on board. However, Bumrah had different plans for the game.

Bumrah claimed his first victim in the fourth over of the innings by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella at a score of 13. He then dismissed Kusal Mendis in the 8th over and went to claim a fiver in the match. Bumrah tight bowling helped India to restrict the Lankans to 217/9, a score that was easily chased by the visitors.

>3 for 14 against England, 2017

Batting first in this series decider, India had put up a massive 202 runs on board. England always looked in pressure of the big score and the brilliants spell by Yuzuvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah did the rest.

While Chahal finished the match with 6 wickets in his Kitty, Bumrah dismissed 3 batters while giving just 14 runs in 2.3 overs. England was bundled up for 127 and the hosts registered a 75 runs victory.

>3 for 16 against Australia, 2019

Chasing a total of just 127 runs, Australia looked heading for a comfortable victory against India. However, Bumrah delivered an outstanding spell and made the way tough for the Aussies. What looked like an easy victory narrowed down the last ball. Though the Australian managed to win the match, Bumrah’s 3 for 16 in his four overs gave some entertainment quotient to the match.

>6 for 33, 3 for 53 against Australia, 2018

Delivering one of his most memorable red ball spells, Bumrah ran through the Australia batting lineup which was already under pressure of India’s 443. Bumrah picked up 6 six wickets in the first innings and returned to pick another 3 in the second.

>6 for 27 against West Indies

Bumrah in this match picked 7 wickets 6 of which came in the first innings. The pacer ran through the entire WI top-order batting lineup and dismissed all the top 5 batters. The hosts never recovered by the blows given by the Bumrah and bundled up at just 117 in reply to India first-innings total of 416.

