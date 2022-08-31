Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath: 5 Memorable Spells of the ‘Mysore Express’

The Indian cricket team’s fast bowling lineup today is at par with any top bowling lineup in the world. India’s improved bowling performances in countries like Australia and England is a testimony of its fast bowling capabilities. However, back in the 90s, things were different. India was not known for producing fast bowlers and only a couple of names made it to being notable. One name that found prominence in cricket fans’ memory was Javagal Srinath.

The responsibility of Indian fast bowling lied on his shoulders through the 90s and the early 2000s. In his career spanning more than a decade, Srinath represented India in 229 ODIs and 67 tests. He became the first Indian bowler to cross the marks of 300 wickets in ODIs and was only the second pacer after Kapil Dev to pick 200 wickets in tests.

As he celebrates his birthday today on August 31, we look back at his journey and list some of his most memorable performances:

5/46 and 8/86 vs Pakistan (Test)

Srinath recorded his best bowling figures in tests against Pakistan in the first match of the Asian Test Championship in 1999. He picked up a fifer in the first innings and helped India restrict the visitors at a total of just 185. However, in the second innings, the Pakistani batters looked settled and were marching to a huge total. That’s when Srinath dismantled their batting lineup and picked 8 wickets giving 88 runs and restricted their lead to 278 runs. However, India batters could not follow up his good performance and lost the match.

5/ 23 against Bangladesh, 1998 (ODI)

The Bangladeshi batters did not have any reply to the accurate line and length of Srinath and their wicket fell in heaps. With some help from Debashish Mohanty’s 3 wicket haul, Srinath restricted Bangladesh to a total of 190 and picked up 5 wickets in his 10 overs. India registered a four-wicket victory.

5 for 24 against Sri Lanka, 1993 (ODI)

One of the early fifers of Srinath ODIs came in the year 1993 when he picked five wickets while giving just 24 runs in his 6.4 overs against Sri Lanka. Srinath accurate bowling helped India restrict Sri Lanka at a total of 203 runs. In reply, India chased the target with 7 wickets remaining.

6 for 21 against South Africa, 1996

South Africa had a target of 170 runs to win the first test match of the 1996 tour in Ahmedabad. India needed 10 wickets to register their first-ever test victory against the Proteas. The stage was all set and usually in the fourth innings of a test match in India, fans expect spinners to win the game for their team. However, history was written with the help of a fierce bowling spell by Srinath. He ran through the South African bowling lineup and picked 6 wickets while giving just 21 runs. The visitors were bowled out for 105 and India got their first test win against South Africa.

4/23 vs New Zealand, 2002 (ODI)

Defending a low total of 108 runs in the first ODI against the Kiwis in Auckland, India had a bleak chance of winning the match. It ended up losing it, however, it was not without a fight. Srinath delivered a fiery spell of 4 for 23 in his 10 overs and gave some hope to Indian fans.

