Happy Birthday Joe Root: 5 Career-defining Moments of England's Run-machine

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOE ROOT: When it comes to Test cricket, few people are as adept at handling the format as Joe Root. The cricketer has become a pivotal part of England’s Test squad, stepping up to the plate whenever required. In June, he became the second England batter, after Sir Alastair Cook, to score 10,000 Test runs. With Root celebrating his birthday on December 30 let us take a look at some of his top performances in the game’s longest format.

254 & 71* vs Pakistan in Manchester (2016)

Joe Root was in blistering form that day and didn’t intend to take any prisoners. The Sheffield-born player scored a phenomenal 254 in 406 deliveries against the Pakistani bowlers, who simply had no answers. He also followed it up with 71 runs in the second innings to secure victory for England

228 vs Sri Lanka in Galle (2021)

Joe Root planted himself at the crease, instilling fear in the bowlers with a mind-boggling knock of 228 runs in the first innings of the Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle. This was his fourth double century for the English side. He also passed the milestone of 8,000 Test match runs with this innings, cementing himself as one of the elite players in the longest format of the game.

218 & 40 vs India in Chennai (2021)

Despite India clinching this series, Root was one of the most impressive batters for England setting the tone with a superb knock of 218 in the first innings followed by 40 in the second helping them claim victory in Chennai. India went on to win the series 3-1, but Root’s heroics on the day is something worthy of appreciation

200* vs Sri Lanka in Lord’s (2014)

The star batter got a stellar double-century in the first innings of their Test match against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. Root pulled this off in 298 balls to set up the perfect platform for England to attack the game. The match eventually ended in a draw but Joe Root displayed an exceptional performance that will be remembered for ages.

142* vs India in Edgbaston (2022)

Root played a pivotal knock of 142 in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test against India to secure a timely victory for England. He faced 173 deliveries. and his quickfire innings helped them win the match to salvage the series. While Root may have produced many blistering knocks with a higher score, this innings helped turn the tide in favour of England who seemed to be second-best until that point.

