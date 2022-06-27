Happy Birthday Kevin Pietersen: Top 5 Batting Performances of the Former England Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEVIN PIETERSEN: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen’s cricket career was marred with controversies. Despite Pietersen’s feud with England team management and ECB, the all-rounder is known as England’s greatest batsman of the modern era. In his shorts cricket career, the veteran achieved a lot of records and his name will be written with the golden letters in the annals of England cricket. As Pietersen is celebrating his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his rollicking performances in the international circuit.

158 off 187 balls, The Oval, London, 2005

Pietersen’s maiden Test hundred came in 2005 when the right-hander helped England win the Ashes after a whopping 18 years. Leading the series by 2-1, the host England needed a draw to lift the esteemed trophy. On the last day of the iconic match, the Three Lions looked in trouble as Australian bowlers breathed fire with the ball.

However, Australia’s all hopes of ending the Test series in a tie were crashed by Pietersen. The Pietermaritzburg-born was on a song in that match as he hammered the bowlers including Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, and Brett Lee to all parts of the Oval. Owing to his power game, Pietersen reached a big score of 158 in just 187 balls and England finally lifted the Ashes after 18 years.

227 off 308 balls, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2010

Pietersen played another cracking of a knock during the second Test match of Ashes 2010 in Australia. The second innings of the Test match saw England following the 245 runs posted by Australia. The visitors received two hiccups early in the game as Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott lost their wickets quick in the innings. However, England had nothing to worry as Pietersen played the finest Test knock.

The right-hander scored a massive 227 runs including 33 boundaries and one maximum. The exploits by KP helped the visitors in posting 620 on the board and they won the match by an innings and 71 runs.

130 off 153 balls, Dubai, 2012

Peitersen was on a song in the last One Day International of the four-match series between Pakistan and England in 2012. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 237 runs on the scoreboard. However, they were blown away by Pietersen’s storm in the second innings.

Opening the innings along with skipper Alastair Cook, Pietersen smashed 130 runs off just 153 deliveries. His knock included 12 boundaries and two maximums. The veteran’s innings ensured that England won the match by four wickets.

186 off 233 balls, Mumbai, 2012

Playing the second Test of the four-match series in Mumbai, England were low on confidence as they were lagging behind by 0-1. However, Pietersen ensured that the series was levelled as he played a magnificent knock.

In reply to India’s 327, the visitors posted 413 runs on the board, courtesy of Pietersen. The middle-order batter showcased his attractive Strokeplay as he smashed 186 runs off 233 balls. Pietersen was adjudged Man of the Match for that game as the Three Lions won by ten wickets.

47 vs Australia, Bridgetown, 2010

England invented the game of cricket, however, they couldn’t get their hands on an ICC trophy until 2010. Pietersen’s carnage in the final of the 2010 World Cup will also be remembered as one of the best T20I knocks as it helped England in lifting the trophy. England were chasing 148 when they lost their opening batsman Michael Lumb at a score of 2.

At number three walked in Pietersen as he shifted the entire momentum with his mind-boggling knock. The right-hander smashed 47 runs in just 31 balls to help his team chase the target within 17 overs.

