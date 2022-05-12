Happy Birthday Kieron Pollard: West Indies All-Rounder’s Memorable Performances in IPL for Mumbai Indians

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIERON POLLARD: West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League. The veteran all-rounder played a key role in clinching five IPL titles for the Mumbai franchise. Pollard’s terrific cricketing prowess was not only limited to batting but his splendid match-winning skills were visible in bowling too.

Pollard made his IPL debut in 2010 while playing against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In 188 IPL matches, the West Indies cricketer has till now scored 2154 runs and picked up 69 wickets.

Pollard who turns 35 on May 12, managed to display an amazing brand of cricket and create his own style of playing the game in the last 12 years.

Pollard’s top five performances in IPL:

66 off 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013During the 2013 season of IPL, Pollard played a blistering knock of 66 off just 27 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, Hyderabad had posted a total of 178/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai seemed to be under pressure after losing their third wicket in the 14th over of the innings scoring just 99 runs. But eventually, Pollard’s gutsy knock helped Mumbai in reaching the target with three balls remaining. 4 for 44 against Rajasthan Royals in 2012Pollard’s superb bowling display was experienced in the 2012 IPL during a match between Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals. In that game, Mumbai all-rounder’s amazing bowling display helped his side in clinching a vital triumph. Batting first, Mumbai had posted a total of 197/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Rajasthan were bundled for 170 in 19.4 overs as Pollard claimed four crucial wickets in the game to earn a 27-run victory for his team. 60 off 32 against Chennai Super Kings in 2013In the final of IPL 2013, the Trinidad and Tobago-born cricketer played an unbeaten stunning knock of 60 off 32 balls to help his side reach a respectable total of 148/9 in 20 overs. His innings consisted of seven boundaries and three sixes. Later, he also claimed one wicket as Chennai eventually could only manage to reach 125/9 in 20 overs. 87 off 34 against Chennai Super Kings in 2021Pollard once again emerged as Mumbai’s saviour as the all-rounder scored 87 (not out) off 34 balls against Chennai in IPL 2021. Pollard smashed 6 boundaries and 8 sixes in the innings. Earlier, he had claimed two wickets in the match as Chennai posted a mammoth total of 218/4 in 20 overs. Later, during the run chase, Pollard’s valiant knock helped Mumbai in earning a victory by four wickets. 70 off 47 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017While chasing a target of 143 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Rohit Sharma-led side had lost four wickets on just seven runs. But a courageous knock of 70 off 47 balls by Pollard had ultimately Mumbai scripting a remarkable four-wicket victory.

