Happy Birthday KL Rahul: A Look At The Cricketer’s Career So Far

Another Bangalore boy, another ‘Rahul’ and yet another dependable batter for the Indian cricket team. Kannur Lokesh Rahul doesn’t only share his name with Rahul Dravid but also the class in batting. Born on April 18, 1992, in Karnataka’s Mangalore, KL Rahul started his career with the U-19 Indian team in the 2010 U-10 World Cup.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

A year later, he made his first-class debut for his home state Karnataka. Rahul played an instrumental role in the Karnataka Ranji Trophy victory in the 2013-14 season as he scored over a thousand runs in the tournament including a century in the finals against Maharashtra.

The performance earned him a call from the national side and Rahul made his Test debut during the Australia tour in 2014. While he failed to contribute much to his first match, Rahul hit an impressive century in the next game in Sydney. The right-hander displayed excellent technique against the fierce Aussie pace attack scoring 110.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he had also made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013, knocking on the doors of India’s limited over the team.

Rahul was named in the national squad for the Zimbabwe tour in 2016 where he made yet another impressive start. He scored a century on debut in ODI, becoming the first Indian cricketer to do so in debut match.

While Rahul had an impressive start to his career, his consistency remained in doubt in the following years. However, he worked to address the issue with his batting and cemented his spot on the Indian side.

Playing 43 Tests, Rahul has scored 2547 runs with an average of 35.4 and a highest score of 199. In ODIs, the right-hander has 1634 runs to his credit from 42 matches. Rahul’s numbers are equally impressive and testimony to his all-format player credentials. He has scored 1831 runs at an impressive average of 40.69 in 56 T20I matches.

Advertisement

Rahul has played for four IPL franchisees including the Sunrisers Hyderabad and has captained two of them, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

On Saturday, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper celebrated his 100th appearance in the IPL with a swashbuckling century, scoring an unbeaten 103 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Advertisement

Rahul also became the fourth player to score two hundred against a single opponent in IPL.

Here’s wishing Rahul a very happy birthday and many more milestones to come!

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here