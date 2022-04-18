Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Mushy Pictures of the Cricketer with Actress Athiya Shetty

From appearing as a couple at a film screening to coming together for a brand endorsement, cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have been giving couple goals for quite a while now. While the batsman puts his cricketing skills to display on the pitch, his ladylove supports and cheers for him in the stands.

After announcing their relationship publicly, Rahul and Athiya don’t hesitate to drop some of their sweet moments on social media. So, today on K L Rahul’s birthday, let us look at some of his most endearing pictures with her ladylove Athiya Shetty.

A sun-kissed picture gets even better if you have your loved one in the frame. Here, while Rahul stares into the camera, Athiya is seen adorably resting her face on his shoulder. Rahul had shared the heart-warming picture to wish her lady love on her birthday.

While being an actress, Athiya is used to flaunting her elegance, Rahul also doesn’t fail to mesmerise his fans both on-field and behind the camera. The duo is brand ambassadors for a luxury eyewear brand and has posed together for it in this picture.

Posing for a funky mirror selfie, the love birds truly showcase in this picture how much they enjoy each other’s company. As Athiya sticks her tongue out, Rahul fills the frame making a victory sign. The actress had wished her beau on his birthday through this picture.

It seems like the couple just can’t stop smiling when they are together. Athiya captured this candid and sweet moment with Rahul and shared it with her fans on his birthday.

When it comes to their relationship, the couple likes to keep it simple yet endearing. Having been seeing together for a while, Rahul and Athiya can’t keep their hands off each other.

With both of them having a great fashion taste, they display their impressive sartorial choices along with their love through selfies like this.

It is not just airports where you can see the couple walking hand-in-hand, as they even light up events with their loving presence together.

The sports star and the Bollywood actress have blended quite well with not just each other but with their peer too.

The duo knows how to express their love and support for each other. While Athiya cheers for Rahul in the stadium, the cricketer shows up at her brother Ahan Shetty’s film screening.

