Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav, Fastest Indian Spinner to 100 ODI Wickets

Kuldeep Yadav got a lot of attention as soon as he made his presence felt in the Under-19 World Cup. He was born on December 14 in Unnao district, Kanpur, UP in 1994 and was one of India’s match-winners in the limited overs format before he finally made his Test debut for India on March 25, 2017, against Australia.

After India was beaten by Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy, they went on with the combination of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal in limited overs and this pair did wonders for the side. With his left-arm wrist spin, Kuldeep was a proven wicket-taker in the middle overs for Virat Kohli. He became an intrinsic member of the side for a good two years.

However, his career has been solid so far. Kuldeep was the fastest Indian spinner to scalp 100 ODI wickets. Also, he became the first Indian bowlers to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket.

He has not been able to nail down his spot in the Test side – in 7 matches, the spinner has picked up 26 wickets at an average of 23.85. However, he fell behind in the pecking order as R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became the preferred options in Test cricket.

As far as his limited overs career is concerned, Kuldeep has played 65 ODIs and 22 T20Is, where he has picked up 107 and 41 wickets, respectively. While in ODIs, he has picked up his wickets at an average of 28.35 and with a strike rate of 32.52, in T20Is, he has picked all these wickets at an average of 14.22 and with a strike of 11.93.

His economy rate in ODIs is 5.23 while in T20Is it reads 7.15. His form has also deserted him the IPL and he could not find a starting spot for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

