Happy Birthday Kumar Sangakkara: Sri Lankan Legend's Best Knocks in the Indian Premier League

Kumar Sangakkara was the cornerstone of the Sri Lankan cricket team for more than a decade. An elegant stroke player, dependable keeper, and an astute thinker, Sangakkara was a perfect amalgamation of a modern-day cricketer. He also displayed his leadership prowess, captaining the Lankans and leading them to the finals of the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Sangakkara has also formed the crux of several franchises in the Indian Premier League. He has represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, the Kings XI Punjab, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich league. As Sangakkara celebrates his 45th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best performances in the IPL:

94 runs off 56 for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Advertisement

Kumar Sangakkara’s best knock in the IPL came way back in 2008 when the left-hander was at the peak of his powers. Against a strong Mumbai Indians side, Sangakkara played a stroke-filled innings in Mohali. He fell short just six runs short of a magnificent hundred. Yet his 94 set up Kings XI Punjab for a comprehensive 66-run victory over Mumbai in a one-sided game.

56 runs off 43 for Kings XI Punjab vs Deccan Chargers Hyderabad, 2009

Batting first against Deccan Chargers, the Punjab side scampered their way through to a decent score of 134, thanks to valiant efforts from Sangakkara. The Sri Lankan smashed five fours and a huge six in his fighting knock of 56 runs. Yuvraj Singh’s hat trick aided Punjab to limit Hyderabad to 133/8 and register a win in the nerve-racking encounter.

Advertisement

65 runs off 47 for Deccan Chargers Hyderabad vs Kochi Tuskers, 2011

Advertisement

Deccan Chargers were restricted to 37 for 3 against Kochi Tuskers in 2011. At one stage reaching the three-figure mark seemed difficult for the Hyderabad side. Sangakkara not only steadied the innings but also launched a middle-over massacre at Kochi Tuskers. His quick-fire knock of 65 runs off just 47 deliveries pulled the Chargers out of a deep hole. The momentum built by Sangakkara was carried further by the Deccan Chargers’ bowlers as they bowled out Kochi for just 77 runs and secured an unbelievable win.

Advertisement

82 runs off 52 for Deccan Chargers Hyderabad vs Pune Warriors, 2012

Pune Warriors were up against the Deccan Chargers, for the second time in less than a week. The Chargers lost their openers early and were in a spot of bother. Their savior was a 157-run stand by two seasoned players, Cameron White and Sangakkara. The left-hander in particular looked in fine fettle as he did not break a sweat to smash a 52 ball 82 and led Deccan Chargers to a massive 186 run total. The Warriors could not chase down the massive target and suffered their third straight defeat in the season.

64 runs off 45 for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Kumar Sangakkara and Shaun Marsh maintained their dominance in the 2008 IPL. Against Kolkata, the two had a fantastic combination. Sangakkara displayed his silky touch and effortlessly found the boundaries. Along with exquisite strokes, he was also able to improvise, playing ramp shots and sweeps with ease. The Islander finished with 64 runs off 45 deliveries leading Punjab to a score of 174. Kolkata did manage to chase down the target but Sangakkara’s innings was the standout knock at Eden Gardens.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here