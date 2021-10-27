Kumar Sangakkara Birthday: Sri Lankan Run-machine's Memorable Innings Against India

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara is counted as one of the best wicket-keeper batters the world has ever seen. He was an astute thinker and a pillar of Sri Lankan cricket for around 15 years. He represented the island nation in over 500 international games and played his last match in 2015 against India in Colombo.

On Wednesday, as the veteran stumper celebrates his 44th birthday; here we take a look at his top five best performances against India.

>138* runs off 147 balls in 2005, Jaipur

Sangakkara’s best performance against Men in Blue in the limited-overs cricket came in 2005 during Sri Lanka’s tour of India. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted the target of 298 runs for the loss of four wickets in the third ODI match, courtesy of Sangakkara’s unbeaten 138 off 147 balls. His knock was studded with 13 fours and two sixes and despite his valiant efforts, Sri Lanka lost the match by six wickets.

>110 runs off 127 balls in 2007, Rajkot

Sangakkara hammered 110 runs off 127 balls with the help of 11 fours and four sixes as Sri Lanka defeated India in Rajkot ODI in 2007 by five runs. Sangakkara was also adjudged player of the match for his performance.

>128 runs off 155 balls in 2008, Adelaide

In the 8th bank of the Commonwealth Bank Series, India defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets. Batting first, Sri Lanka managed to score just 238 runs for the loss of six wickets, despite Sangakkara’s brilliant 128 runs knock, which consisted of 12 boundaries. Even though Sri Lanka lost the match, Sangakkara was awarded the player of the match trophy for his knock.

>133 runs off 151 balls in 2012, Hambantota

Chasing 315 runs to win against India in the 2012 Hambantota ODI, Sri Lanka’s start was not great as they lost their star opener Tillakaratne Dilshan early in the match. After early setbacks, Sangakkara took charge of Sri Lanka’s innings and smashed 133 runs off 151 balls. However, he was not able to take his side across the line as Sri Lanka lost the match by 21 runs.

>105 runs off 87 balls in 2012, Hobort

In the 11th match of the CB series, Sangakkara scored a quickfire 105 runs off 87 balls as Sri Lanka posted 320 runs for the loss of four wickets against India. Sangakkara’s knock was studded with eight fours and two sixes. However, Sangakkara’s effort vent in vain as India won the match by seven wickets, courtesy of Virat Kohli master class.

