Happy Birthday Mitchell Starc: Australian Pacer's Top Performances Against India and in the IPL

Mitchell Starc turns a year older today. He is well-known for his bowling attacks and is a strong player of the Australian cricket team. The all-rounder player has aced up in all formats and has proven his worth for the team every now and then. The left-armed player has excellent batting skills too. He made his T20 debut in 2009 and made a debut in the ODI format in 2010. Even after over a decade, the player surprises us with his hunger for wickets.

The Australian player put his foot forward for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2014. But in 2017, he parted ways with Royal Challengers Bangalore, prioritising international cricket.

>On his birthday, let’s look at his top five performances against India and in the Indian Premier League:

>6/43, One Day International, Melbourne, 2015

During the ODI match played in the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Starc showcased his bowling skills in full swing. He created history by taking six wickets against India. In the match, he clean-bowled the top players of the Indian team. His bowl didn’t let MS Dhoni, SK Raina, RG Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akshar Patel survive on the pitch. This is the highest number of wickets he has taken against India. India was six down on 43 runs.

>3/56, One Day International, Mumbai, 2020

Another match, another time for him to take down the Indian team. In the first match of the ODI series played in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2020, Starc took 3 wickets. He bowled Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur in the same match. With Starc’s efforts and David Warner’s fielding skills, Australia was able to win the match by 10 wickets with 74 balls remaining. India was three down on 56 runs.

>2/28, ICC World Cup, 2015

In the second semi-final of ICC World Cup 2015, at 28 only, Starc took two wickets with his powerful bowling. He bowled Umesh Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane.

>2/33, One Day International, Melbourne, 2012

In his second year of ODI only, Starc took wickets of two of the strongest players of the Indian cricket team. He dropped the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir.

>Indian Premier League

Starc only played IPL for 2 years before sidelining himself from it. However, in 2 years of his IPL career, he became the highest overseas wicket-taker. In 2014, he played for RCB and he took 14 wickets in the series. In 2015, he took 20 wickets for RCB in the IPL.

