Happy Birthday Mohammad Rizwan: Cheteshwar Pujara Leads Wishes For Pakistan Opener

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan shared a great bonding while playing for Sussex at the County Championship Division Two 2022. On Wednesday, another glimpse of their camaraderie was seen as Pujara posted a special birthday message for his teammate on Twitter.

“Happy birthday, Mohammad Rizwan. Have a fabulous year ahead," Pujara wrote in the caption while posting a photo of himself along with Rizwan.

Previously, Rizwan had rated Pujara as the second cricketer on his list in terms of pure concentration and focus.

“But he (Pujara) is a very nice and loving guy. And his concentration and focus too. If you get a chance to learn something, you should do it. In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with the most focus, and concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his [Pujara’s]. Pujara is second on my list and Fawad Alam on three in terms of pure concentration and focus. I rate these three players very highly," Rizwan was quoted during a chat with Cricwick.

Recently ahead of the third day’s play against Durham in the County Championship Division Two 2022 match, the two Sussex batters were spotted having a conversation with each other.

The video was also posted by the official Twitter handle of Sussex. “Rizwan x Pujara pre-match prep," read the caption of the post.

Apart from Pujara, other cricketers have also wished Rizwan.

“Rizi bhai per aa ker sab kuch khatam ho jata hai. Have no words to praise him enough. A very Happy Birthday to Muhammad Rizwan. - the Superman of the cricket world. The man who refused to give up. A superstar cricketer and an even great human being," Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had written on Twitter while posting a photo of himself along with the 30-year-old batter.

Pakistani power-hitting batter Fakhar Zaman posted a photo of him sitting next to Rizwan and in the caption, he had written, “His fighting spirit and humbleness has no match. A very happy birthday to our incredible performer and match winner Muhammad Rizwan. Picture Credits: Shaheen Afridi."

Recently, Rizwan has been in stunning form as the Peshawar-born cricketer notched up two consecutive fifties for Sussex in the ongoing Vitality Blast.

