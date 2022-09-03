Happy Birthday Mohammad Shami: Top 5 Bowling Performances of Team India Speedster

Veteran fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been an integral part of a pace attack that scripted some remarkable and historic victories in the history of Indian cricket. Shami, along with Jasprit Bumrah, helped Team India in becoming one of the strongest sides in Test cricket. Shami had made his international debut back in January 2013 in an ODI game against Pakistan.

Two years later, he picked up 17 wickets to finish his maiden World Cup campaign as the third-highest wicket-taker. This year, Shami once again displayed his amazing bowling prowess to help his side Gujarat Titans in earning their maiden IPL title in the debut season.

As Shami celebrates his 32nd birthday today, let us recall some of his terrific bowling performances.

3/31 vs England, 2022

In the first ODI against England, Shami scalped three wickets conceding just 31 runs after bowling seven overs. The English batters simply surrendered while facing an Indian pace attack and the hosts were bundled out for 110. The Men in Blue eventually won the match by 10 wickets. 6/56 vs Australia, 2018

Shami scripted his best Test bowling figures in 2018 against Australia in Perth. In second innings, he had claimed six wickets as the hosts could only manage to reach 243 runs. But his sensational bowling eventually proved to be futile as India had to concede 146-run defeat in the second Test. 5/69 vs England, 2019

In ODI cricket, Shami’s best spell appeared at the 2019 ICC World Cup. Shami had bagged five wickets conceding 69 runs against England in a World Cup encounter to register his best bowling figures in the 50-overs format. 3/15 vs Scotland, 2021

In the shortest format of the game, he had achieved his best bowling figures against Scotland during a T20 World Cup match last year. Shami earned three wickets in the game as Scotland were bundled out for a mere total of 85. The veteran pacer had conceded just 15 runs after bowling three overs in the game. 3/15 vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Shami had registered his best bowling figures in IPL back in 2020 during a match against Delhi Capitals. He scalped three wickets in the match conceding just 15 runs.

