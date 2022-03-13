Mohammed Siraj rose to ranks in the Indian cricket set-up in recent years. He was an unknown force before the 2016-17 Ranji season, where he finished as the third leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

A late bloomer by Indian standards, Siraj was the most-talked-about uncapped player prior to the 2017 IPL auction, courtesy of his 41 wickets in Ranji Trophy in just nine games. He was registered in the auction for a nominal base price of Rs 20 lakh but was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore. He played just six games in IPL 2017 and picked ten wickets.

He later moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he made a name for himself with his natural swing and earned his India call-up.

On Sunday, as the Hyderabadi bowler celebrates his 28th birthday, we take a look at his top performances for India.

5/73 vs Australia, Brisbane Test (2021)

Siraj recorded his best innings figures in Test cricket in 2021 during India’s historic tour of Australia. The right-arm bowler was handed the burden of leading India’s bowling attack during the Brisbane Test after the touring side lost its prime bowlers to injury.

It was only the third Test match of Siraj’s career, but he impressed everyone with his natural swing to pick the first five-wicket haul of his career. He picked just one wicket during the first innings as Australia posted 369. In the second innings, he finished with figures of 5/73 in 19.5 overs as India won the match by three wickets.

4/94 and 4/32 vs England, Lords Test (2021)

Siraj registered his best bowling figures in a Test match in 2021 against England at the iconic Lords stadium. He finished the match with 8 wickets for 126 runs as India defeated England by 151 runs.

He claimed four wickets while giving away 94 runs as the visitors bowled out the hosts for 391 runs in reply to India’s 364.

Chasing 272 runs for a win during their second innings, India bundled out England for 120 runs, courtesy of Siraj’s 4/32.

3/41 vs West Indies, Ahmedabad ODI (2022)

Siraj returned with his best bowling figures in one-dayers earlier this year during the West Indies tour of India. He picked three wickets while conceding 41 runs as India bowled out the side for a paltry 169 runs in Ahmedabad, in reply to 265, to record a 96 runs victory.

Siraj’s first victim was Windies opener, Shai Hope. Thereafter, he dismissed lower order batter Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh to complete his three-wicket haul.

