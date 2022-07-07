Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Top Innings by Captain Cool for Chennai Super Kings

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MS DHONI: Hailing from a small town in Ranchi, the Indian cricketer Mahender Singh Dhoni was destined to become the modern great of World cricket. The former India captain had an illustrious career winning all the major ICC trophies. He is regarded as the greatest finisher of the game and has single-handedly decided matches for his side.

Dhoni has been responsible for Chennai Super Kings’ popularity in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batsman captained the franchise for 14 years before passing the baton to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022. He led CSK to four IPL and two Champions League trophies. His amazing blend of aggressive batting and composed mindset has helped him to emerge as a hero in unfavorable circumstances.

On his 41st birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his best batting performances for CSK:

75* off 46 balls against Rajasthan Royals, 2019

The list of MS Dhoni’s Top 5 knocks begins with a blazing inning against Rajasthan Royals in 2019. CSK scored 175/5 in their stipulated 20 overs in the first league match.

Dhoni smashed the RR bowlers and remained unbeaten with a knock of 75 runs off 46 balls with a thundering strike rate of 163, including four sixes and four fours. RR were restricted to 167/8 by the CSK bowlers when they came down to chase the score. CSK won the game by 8 runs and Dhoni received the Man of the Match award.

70* off 30 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2018

Batting first, RCB posted a difficult target of 206 runs on the board for CSK. The team was in trouble at 74 for four at one point, but that was before Dhoni, aided by Ambati Rayudu, launched a devastating counter-attack. From the minute he took guard, Dhoni was in an aggressive mindset.

The CSK captain punished the loose deliveries and anything that was over-pitched, sending the ball flying all over the place. He finished with 70 runs off 34 deliveries and saw CSK over the line with just two balls to spare.

54* off 29 balls against Kings XI Punjab, 2010

MS Dhoni’s heroics in the final over guided Chennai Super Kings to a 6-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Batting first, Punjab managed to put up 192 runs thanks to an amazing knock by Shaun Marsh. In reply, CSK was in a spot of bother as they kept losing wickets.

The captain was on the crease and the pressure was on him. 16 runs to get in the last over and Irfan Pathan was the man in charge with the ball. Captain cool finished the match in style with two balls to spare. His blistering knock of 54 runs off 29 runs helped CSI in chasing down KXIP’s 193.

51* off 26 balls against Mumbai Indians, 2013

The rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL is well-known. The two clubs have competed in some of the most entertaining IPL matches. In the fifth match of the IPL 2013 season, CSK bowlers limited Rohit Sharma’s squad to 148 runs. But the CSK batting lineup, fell short of expectations yet again. They lost five wickets for just 66 runs.

Dhoni was the one who kept his side in the game until the very last over. Before falling to Munaf Patel, the 39-year-old had scored a scintillating knock of 51 runs off 26 balls. The game was eventually won by the Mumbai Indians by 9 runs, but the CSK skipper won the hearts of the viewers and left the ground with his head held high.

84* off 48 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

The showdown between these two Indian Premier League supergiants is known to draw a lot of attention. Royal Challengers Bangalore batted first and scored 161 runs. Chasing a moderate total, CSK had a horrific start as RCB’s Dale Steyn sent Shane Watson and Suresh Raina back to the pavilion. Captain cool stepped up for CSK and started his innings cautiously.

While Dhoni was batting on 60, it proved tough for the other Chennai batsmen to surpass even the 30-run barrier. The skipper then decided to take matters into his own hands and showed off his big-hitting ability, slamming the RCB bowlers to register one of his best T20 scores and becoming the first Indian player to hit 200 sixes in IPL history. CSK lost to RCB by the tiniest of margins but Dhoni’s innings was engraved into the annals of IPL history.

