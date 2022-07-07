Happy Birthday MSD: 'Home Of Dhoni Fan' From Tamil Nadu Returns!

An ardent fan of MS Dhoni from the Cuddalore region of Tamil Nadu has once more drawn attention to his hometown.

On the occasion of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 41st birthday, Gopi Krishnan of the Arangur village located near Thittakudi of Cuddalore has painted portraits of the cricketer all over his entire home. Gopi Krishnan works in Dubai and is a devoted admirer of cricketer MS Dhoni for a long time.

Due to his extreme affection for Dhoni, he painted three of Dhoni’s portraits along with the logo of Chennai Super Kings and painted the rest of the house yellow two years ago. Through his work, Gopi received accolades from Dhoni fans all around the world on social media and via phone.

Subsequently, Dhoni also shared his appreciation on social media. Meanwhile, Gopi Krishnan reportedly spent Rs 1.5 lakh to paint the house yellow and portraits.

Moreover, the Chennai Super Kings team lost the IPL game this year, however, this hardcore fan who never gave up on MS Dhoni, has come back on July 7 on Dhoni’s 41st birthday. This time, Gopi painted ‘Happy Birthday MSD’ on his house and painted five more portraits of MS Dhoni. He also painted his house in the colors of the Chennai Super Kings again.

Apparently, it’s also noteworthy that Dhoni-related paintings can be found in his vehicle. The local cricket enthusiasts take photos of themselves with Gopi Krishnan in his home and Dhoni’s portraits.

This is another instance of a fan going entirely out of his way to express his love towards cricketer MS Dhoni.

