Happy Birthday Pat Cummins: Top Performances of the Australian Test Skipper in IPL

Australian pacer Pat Cummins started his Indian Premier League career with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 where he stayed for two years before moving to Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) in 2017, following a break in the 2016 season. His stints remained on-off in IPL and the pacer pulled out of the 2018 and 2019 seasons of the tournament.

And then came the 2020 auction where Cummins was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. While he was bought for his fiery pace bowling, the pacer proved the worth of his price tag with several crucial performances with the bat as well.

As Cummins Celebrates his 29th birthday today on May 8, we look at his IPL journey so far and list some of his best performances both with the bat and ball.

4/34 against Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020

Cummins’ best figures with the ball came against Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season of IPL. Defending a total of 191 for KKR, the Australian pacer ran through Rajasthan’s top order picking a total of 4 wickets while giving 34 runs at an economy rate of 8.5 runs per over. 3/24 against Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021

Chasing a target of 155, Delhi Capitals got off to a blazing start against the KKR in Match 25 of IPL 2021. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw attacked the Kolkata blowers left right and centre but amidst all this, Cummins delivered one of his most economical spells in IPL. While the performance did not have much impact on results, the Australian finished the match picking three wickets while giving just 24 runs. 66 off 34 balls against Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021

Chasing a mammoth target of 221 runs against the Chennai Super Kings, KKR was in deep trouble. Half of the team was inside the dressing room at 31 runs when a partnership between Andre Russel and Dinesh Karthik gave some stability to the run chase. But just when things were getting better, Russel was bowled by Tom Curran in the 12th over.

KKR needed some magic to get near CSK’s total and that’s exactly what Cummins delivered at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium that day. The Australian struck 66 off just 33 balls and nearly took his team to victory. KKR were eventually bowled out at 202 but Cummins remained unbeaten with his special knock. 56 off 15 balls against Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022

With half of the KKR team back inside the pavilion in the 14th over, Mumbai Indians were fancying their chances to win Match number 14 of IPL 2022.

But just then the Tsunami of Pat Cummins took over the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Australian launched a lethal attack on Mumbai bowlers scoring 56 off just 15 balls. He finished the match with the joint-fastest IPL half-century and took Kolkata to victory with 4 overs to spare.

