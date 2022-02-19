>Happy Birthday Prasidh Krishna: In the last one and a half years, pacer Prasidh Krishna has become one of the most talked-about bowlers. The Bengaluru-born cricketer turned out to be the top draw among Karnataka players on the opening day of the IPL 2022 auction. Krishna, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore, generated a lot of interest among the franchises, especially Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans. While Lucknow were the first to raise the paddle, Rajasthan Royals followed suit. Gujarat Titans too had a go, but the Royals were firm to get hold of the pacer. And they welcomed Krishna at a whopping price of Rs 10 crore.

As the cricketer celebrates his 26th birthday today, February 19, let’s take a look at some of his remarkable performances.

4/54 – vs England, 2021

Krishna gave the best bowling figures on his Indian debut in ODI cricket as he scalped 4 wickets for 54 runs from 8.1 overs in the first ODI against England in Pune, in 2021. The pacer had received his maiden call-up to the Indian team, and he made the most of the opportunity in the first game. He dismissed batters Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, and Tom Curran to guide India to a 66-run victory.

4/12 vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Krishna got a four-wicket haul as India thrashed the West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take a lead in the ODI series. The pacer gave just 12 runs proving to be very economical, and riding on his efforts, India was able to seal the 3-match series.

4/30 vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021

There is no doubt IPL played a vital role in polishing Krishna’s skills. In the previous season, Krishna gave a remarkable performance against SunRisers Hyderabad. The pace bowler gave away 30 runs and in return picked 4 wickets. Notably, all 4 wickets were picked in the death overs, 3 in the 19th over alone.

3/29 vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020

In a match against Kings XI Punjab in 2020, Krishna bowled at the top, as well as in the death overs, bringing home all important wickets for his team, including the prized wicket of KL Rahul. Giving 29 runs, Krishna scalped 3 wickets.

