Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw: The Young and Explosive Indian Opener's Most Impactful Knocks

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRITHVI SHAW: Prithvi Shaw, who turns 23 today, first came into the limelight when he smashed 546 runs for Rizvi Springshield School in Harris Shield Cup in 2013 in Mumbai. After that knock, some even started comparing him to the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar. Like Tendulkar, Shaw trained at Mumbai’s sprawling maidans. The talented batter lived up to the hype around him when he scored a scintillating hundred against West Indies on his Test debut.

Advertisement

Going by his superb strokeplay in the shortest format of the game, it seems that Shaw has the uncanny ability to read the bowler’s mind. In the last few years, Shaw has emerged as one of the most consistent batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 22-year-old has been playing for Delhi Capitals for several seasons now and has been terrific for them.

On Prithvi Shaw’s 23rd birthday, let us take a look at some of his best knocks of his nascent career.

Advertisement

134 (154) - IND vs WI 1st Test (Oct 4, 2018)

Prithvi Shaw announced his arrival in International cricket by smashing a scintillating hundred against West Indies in the first Test in 2018. In the process, Shaw also joined the exclusive club of batters who have scored a century on their Test debut. Skipper Virat Kohli had also registered a sublime hundred in this match. But it was Prithvi Shaw who got the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

Advertisement

65 (36) - DC vs SRH in IPL (May 5, 2018)

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw lit up Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with his whirlwind knock of 65 off just 36 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shaw’s knock was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Riding on the back of his tremendous knock, Delhi managed to post 163 runs on the board.

99 (55) - DC vs KKR in IPL (March 30, 2019)

Prithvi Shaw played one of the most memorable knocks in the history of the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019. While chasing a challenging target of 185 runs, Shaw propelled his team to victory almost single-handedly. The big-hitting Shaw smashed 99 runs off just 55 balls to sink KKR.

51 (29) - DC vs KKR in IPL (April 10, 2022)

Delhi registered a comprehensive win against KKR in match 19 of this year’s IPL due to the batting exploits of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. Shaw ably supported Warner by playing an explosive knock of 51 runs off 29 balls. Warner also notched up an impressive half-century as Delhi posted a huge total of 215 on the board. Prithvi Shaw showcased his supreme game by taking on the likes of Pat Cummins and Umesh Yadav in this match.

82 (41) - DC vs KKR in IPL (April 29, 2021)

Prithvi Shaw proved that he was one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket against KKR in 2021. The big-hitting batter shell-shocked the Kolkata Knight Riders by blasting 82 runs off just 41 balls. Due to Shaw’s astonishing knock, Delhi comfortably chased down the target of 155 runs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here