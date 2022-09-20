Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: Top 5 Spells by Afghanistan's Leg-spinner in Indian Premier League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RASHID KHAN: Rashid Khan made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2017 season. It did not take too long for the Afghan leg-spinner to establish his supremacy in IPL. Rashid, in his debut match, picked up two wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has so far played 92 matches in IPL and claimed 112 wickets at an economy of 6.38. In this year’s IPL, Rashid bagged 19 wickets to guide Gujarat Titans to their maiden title.

As Rashid celebrates his birthday today, it is time to recall his top-five bowling spells in IPL.

4/24 vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Rashid’s best figures in IPL appeared this year during a match against Lucknow Super Giants. The Gujarat Titans leg-spinner picked up four wickets conceding just 24 runs after bowling 3.5 overs. The Lucknow batters seemed completely clueless while facing Rashid and they were eventually bundled out for a paltry total of 82. Rashid’s fabulous bowling helped Gujarat in winning the contest by 62 runs. 3/7 vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Rashid had scripted stunning figures of 3/7 during the IPL 2020 fixture against Delhi Capitals. Rashid had dismissed big names like Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel as Delhi could only manage to score 131 in 19 overs. 3/12 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

In the IPL 2020 season, Rashid pulled off a phenomenal bowling spell against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He picked up three wickets conceding just 12 runs from four overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad had eventually won the match by 69 runs. 3/19 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2018

In the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2018, Rashid had bagged three wickets conceding only 19 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner was also adjudged Man of the Match for his terrific all-round show. Hyderabad had ultimately won the match by 14 runs to qualify for the final. 3/19 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Rashid had registered his best bowling figures in his debut season during a match against Gujarat Lions (now-defunct). He scripted terrific figures of 3/19 to help his side Sunrisers Hyderabad in registering a convincing nine-wicket victory.

