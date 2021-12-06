Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Memorable Performances by the Team India All-rounder

Ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hogged the attention of the cricket fraternity at the age of 20 after Australia legend Shane Warne termed him as a ‘rockstar in making’. Jadeja met Warner during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League and was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals’ maiden IPL win in 2008. Following his IPL success, Jadeja was fast-tracked in India’s squad for the 2009 T20 World Cup.

The Saurashtra lad failed to live up to the expectation and was mocked by the Indian fans as ‘Sir Jadeja’ for his disastrous campaign. However, the left-hander dasher did not let himself bogged down by all the negativity and spectacularly turned the table to become one of the leading all-rounders of the country.

On Monday, as he celebrates his 33rd birthday; here we take a look at his top performances in Indian colours:

77 runs off 59 balls and 1/34 vs New Zealand in Manchester (2019)

Jadeja’s best performance as a batter came in 2019 albeit in a losing cause during the semifinal of the 2019 fifty overs World Cup against New Zealand. The Southpaw was India’s best performer in the ODI game, which lasted for two days due to the weather interruption.

Bowling first, Jadeja was India’s best bowler in terms of economy as he bagged one wicket while giving away 34 runs in ten overs. He also inflicted the crucial run-out of Ross Taylor with his lightning fielding. Chasing 240 runs for the win, Team India was in deep trouble after they lost their six batters for just 92 runs.

And, then came, ‘Sir Jadeja’ and put up a 116 runs stand with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the seventh wicket to revive India’s innings. He scored a quickfire 77 off 59 balls before getting dismissed by Trent Boult. After that, it was just a matter of time before India was bowled out for 221 runs, losing the match by 18 runs.

66* runs off 45 balls and 2/47 vs New Zealand in Auckland (2014)

Ravindra Jadeja was India’s pick of the bowler as well as the batter during the third ODI match of five-match series against New Zealand in Auckland in 2014. Bowling first, he picked two wickets while giving away 47 runs as India bundled out New Zealand for 314 runs.

Chasing 315 runs to win, Team India was in deep trouble as they lost their top six for just 182 runs. But Jadeja’s lower-order batting once again came in handy as he scored an unbeaten 66 runs off 45 balls to guide India to 314/9 as the match ended in a tie.

33* runs off 25 balls and 24/2 vs England in Birmingham (2013)

Jadeja was India’s best bowler, best fielder and best batter as Men in Blue defeated England by five runs to lift the 2013 Champions Trophy in Birmingham. After winning the toss, then England skipper Alastair Cook opted to bat first in the rain-curtailed 20 overs match.

Exploiting the swinging conditions of Birmingham, England bowlers choked India to 66/5 in 13 overs. Batting at number 7 Jadeja along with Virat Kohli (43 runs off 34 balls) scrapped India to 129 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

During the second innings of the match, Jadeja returned to bag two wickets while giving away 24 runs to restrict the English team to 124/8 in 20 overs.

