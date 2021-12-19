Happy Birthday Ricky Ponting: Greatest Records of ‘Punter’ as Australian Captain

Decisive, aggressive, a true leader – Ricky Ponting turns 47 on December 19. Remembering one of the most successful Australian captains, leading his country to lift two World Cup titles, and ensured IPL title for Mumbai Indians in 2013. Ever since making his debut for Australia against South Africa in February 1995, Ponting remained a constant for the national team. Tough along with a strong mentality, ‘Punter’ led Australia onwards to make the team one of most revered sides in cricket history.

A successful career spanning over 15 years, Ponting went on to slam 13,378 Test runs in 168 innings, scoring 41 centuries and six double tons. In ODIs, he played 365 matches, scoring 13,704 runs and smashing 30 centuries.

As Ponting turns 47, here are some of the greatest cricketing records he set as an Australian captain.

>Standing Above All: Ricky Ponting is still the highest run-scorer for Australia in Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket. The former Australian captain is second in the overall list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket, sitting behind Sachin Tendulkar.

>Most Successful ODI Captain: Winning a World Cup is no easy task, perseverance and determination leads to success and Ponting led Australia to become three-time World Cup winners, first in 2003, and then followed by the 2007 triumph. Ponting has also led Australia to 165 ODI wins in 230 matches, most ever by a captain in ODI cricket.

>Undefeated Streak: Ponting’s side were feared and revered. Other teams were rarely able to get the better of Australia under the captaincy of Punter. Australia remained undefeated in 22 Tests down under, from September 2005 to January 2008. It was India which ended the streak in the Perth Test that year.

>Leading from the Front: After taking over the mantle from Steve Waugh, Ponting led from the front and other than becoming one of the greatest captains, Punter is also the leading run-scorer captain in both the major formats. Ponting is still the second on the list of most centuries scored in all formats, with 71 on the list. Kohli comes in third and trails by two centuries to claim the second position.

The former Australian captain has held numerous records, both in a winning cause and a losing one. For such an illustrious career, here’s wishing Punter a happy 47th birthday.

