Happy Birthday, Robin Uthappa: Interesting Facts About ‘The Walking Assassin’

Robin Uthappa, the stylish batter, celebrates his birthday on November 11. He has played as an opener and also played the finisher’s role in some of the most thrilling chases for Indian cricket. Robin also kept wickets when his IPL teams needed him to do that job. Today, we take you through some of the most interesting facts from the life of current and two-time IPL champion Robin Uthappa:

1. The Uthappa family had an association with sports even before Robin started playing cricket for India. His father Venu is a Hockey Umpire.

2. Apart from Robbie, Uthappa also has the nickname ‘The Walking Assasin’ for his famous shot where he walks down the pitch and hits the ball for a straight six.

Advertisement

3. In his very first match, Robin scored a half-century. Opening with the captain Rahul Dravid, he made 86 runs off 96 balls chasing the 289-run-target posted by England in the last ODI of their tour in India in 2006.

4. Robin became the first Indian batter to score a half-century in T20 cricket when he stabilized the struggling Indian inning against Pakistan in their group stage game in the inaugural 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

5. Till the recently concluded IPL 2021, Robin Uthappa was the only batter to win the orange cap as well as the IPL trophy that season in 2014 for Kolkata Knight Riders. Ruturaj Gaikwad became only the second orange cap holder from the side that won the IPL that year.

6. Despite playing some match-winning knocks, the Karnataka-based cricketer is yet to score a century.

7. Robin holds the record for scoring consecutive 40 plus runs in 10 consecutive matches. He achieved the feat in IPL 2014 for the KKR.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here