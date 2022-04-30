Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Five Incredible Feats Achieved by Team India Skipper

Happy Birthday, Rohit Sharma. Our very own “Hit-Man" turns 35 today. In his celebrated career, Rohit has earned quite a few records. And, today, on his birthday, we have decided to look at his unbeaten ones. His career took off as soon as MS Dhoni made him the opening batter back in 2013.

3 Double Centuries

The hitman has scored 200 runs thrice in his career in the One Day International format. He scored his first 200 against Australia in 2013. In 158 balls he scored 209 including 16 sixes and 12 fours. The second 200 came against Sri Lanka in 2014, where he scored 264 runs in 173 balls. The third 200 was also against Sri Lanka in 2017 where he scored 208. Most Runs from Boundaries

Rohit Sharma in his second 200+ innings hit a total of 264 with 33 fours and 9 sixes. His total score from boundaries amounted to 186 making it a record of most runs from boundaries. This was against Sri Lanka in 2014. Most Hundreds In A World Cup

Rohit Sharma holds the record for hitting most centuries in a world cup. Rohit hit 5 centuries in a total of 9 matches played in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Most Runs In Career

Rohit Sharma also holds the record for most runs in the T20 International career with 3313 runs off 125 matches and 117 innings. With an impressive strike rate of 139.55, Rohit has hit 4 centuries and 26 fifties as a part of his T20I career. Highest Score In An ODI Match

Rohit’s second 200 also made him the highest ODI scorer ever with a total of 264 runs. He achieved this feat on November 13, 2014. He scored 264 runs in just 173 balls and 186 out of these 264 runs were only boundaries (33 4s and 9 6s). Nobody has ever scored this high in an ODI yet.

