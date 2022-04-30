Happy Birthday, Rohit Sharma: The Best of Hitman Over The Years | Watch Video

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Widely hailed as one of the finest batters of his generation, Rohit continues to be a star performer for India, especially in white-ball cricket wherein he’s already hailed as an all-time great. In recent times, he seems to have cracked the code of red-ball cricket too and become an intrinsic part of the Test set up as well.

Currently, he’s leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 and aims to extend the franchise’s dominance in the ultra-popular league, having led them to a record five titles so far. Though they have endured a mixed start to the season so far, judging by their history, other teams will always be wary.

As has been the case over the years (barring 2010 when IPL was postponed), Rohit will be celebrating his birthday with MI teammates but this time around inside a bio-bubble. Rohit’s fans on twitter are posting clips of his best performances with even ICC sharing a video which is a compilation of his pull shots.

Rohit made his international debut in 2007 at the inaugural ICC Men’s World T20 in South Africa and returned home a champion. Since then, he has steadily cemented his place among the all-time greats of white-ball cricket. in 227 ODIs, he has 9205 runs including 29 centuries and 43 half-centuries. He’s also hit the three double-centuries - the most by any in the format’s history.

In 111 T20Is, Rohit has 2864 runs including four centuries and 22 fifties. And in 38 Tests, the opener as 2615 runs including 7 hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

Not only as a batter, he has also proved his credentials as a leader too. MI is a prime example of his captaincy skills.

Here’s wishing Rohit a very happy birthday.

