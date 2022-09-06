Happy Birthday Saeed Anwar: Five Best Innings of Former Pakistan Cricketer’s against India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAEED ANWAR: Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar was among one of those rare breed international cricketers, who never had to use brute force to give his side an electrifying start. He rather relied upon his graceful stroke play to collect quick runs against any bowler. Many cricket experts of his time say that Anwar knew how to perfectly time his shot and he was capable of annihilating any bowler once he was given width on the offside off the stump. Anwar did not use his feet much while driving through the off side and later in his career it became an issue as he was often caught at the fourth slip and gully.

Advertisement

Initially in his career, Anwar rose to the rank as a white-ball player but later he made a name for himself in red-ball cricket as well. During his heyday, Anwar was a reliable opener, especially when Pakistan was facing India.

Some of the biggest knocks of Anwar’s career came against Pakistan’s arch-rival India. He scored a total 2002 runs against India in 50 games with the help of four hundreds and eight fifties. Anwar’s highest score in ODIs – 194 runs – also came against India. However, Anwar was not that successful against India when it comes to the Test as he has scored just one hundred in three games that he has played against his neighbours in the longest format of the game.

Today, as Saeed Anwar celebrates his 54th birthday; here we take a look at his centuries against India:

188 runs off 258 balls, venue: Kolkata (Asian Test championship)

Advertisement

Anwar’s only Test century against India came in 1999 during the Asian Test Championship in Kolkata. The Southpaw scored an unbeaten 188 runs off 258 balls with the help of 23 fours and one six in Pakistan’s second innings as they won the match by 46 runs. What makes this knock even more memorable is the fact that he made a remarkable comeback in the second innings after getting dismissed for a 12 ball duck in the first innings of the match.

Advertisement

194 runs off 146 balls, venue: Chennai (Pepsi Independence Cup)

Advertisement

Anwar played one of the best innings of his ODI career on May 21 in 1997 against India during the Pepsi Independence Cup tournament. He smashed Indian bowlers all over the park in Chennai as he scored a blistering 194 runs off 146 balls. It was also the highest ODI score at that time and he held that record since 2010. Riding on his century, Pakistan won the match against India by 35 runs.

104 runs off 128 balls, venue: Sharjah (Akai-Singer Champions Trophy)

The southpaw also played a crucial role in Pakistan’s four-wicket win over India in the fourth match of the Akai-Singer Champions trophy. Chasing 240 runs to win, Anwar gave Pakistan a flying start as he scored 104 runs off 128 balls and single-handedly guide the Men in Green to a comfortable win.

140 runs off 132 balls, venue: Dhaka (Silver Jubilee Independence Cup)

In another India vs Pakistan match in Dhaka in 1998, fans witnessed another masterclass by Anwar. Batting first, Pakistan scored 314 runs for the loss of five wickets, courtesy of some swashbuckling batting from Anwar. He scored 140 runs in the match off just 132 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as Sourav Ganguly scored 124 runs and inspire Men in Blue to a three-wicket win.

101 runs off 126 balls, venue: Centurion (ICC World Cup)

Anwar scored 101 runs off 126 balls in the 36th match of the ICC World Cup. However, it was not enough to break Pakistan’s WC curse against India as green shirts lost yet another World Cup game against India and this time by six wickets. Anwar’s 101 runs knock was studded with seven fours.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here