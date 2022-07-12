Happy Birthday Sanjay Manjrekar: Memorable Commentary Quotes by Former India Cricketer

Sanjay Manjrekar, famous for his articulate description of the game, never fails to entertain the viewers. Though Manjrekar has often found himself at the central point of controversy over his commentary. Before stepping into the commentary box, Manjrekar was a fine opening batter for India. Manjrekar made his Test debut in 1987 against the mighty West Indies. Overall, he represented India in 37 Test matches with four centuries and nine half-centuries.

As Manjrekar celebrates his 57th birthday today, it is time to look at some of his famous comments.

On Ravindra Jadeja

I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which [Ravindra] Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner. Harsha Bhogle and pink-ball cricket

You [Harsha Bhogle] need to ask, for those who have played cricket, it’s evident it can be seen well. Sri Lanka spinner Ranagana Herath

There was nothing in the way [Rangana] Herath bowled in the India-Sri Lanka series that made me feel I was watching a great bowler in action. As a left-arm spinner, Rangana Herath has a decent bowling action and he is accurate, but beyond that there isn’t much to rave about. He barely uses two fingers on the seam, so does not impart much spin. If at all, he undercuts the ball and sends it like a frisbee into the air. Slim chance the ball will carry any surprises for the batsmen… Hardik Pandya

My selection and thoughts are based on a principle that I have learned over the years: if you have specialists who can walk in based on one discipline, you fill your team with those players. Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusory value to the team. Ravichandran Ashwin

When people start talking about [Ravichandran] Ashwin as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA [South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia] countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there.

