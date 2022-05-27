Happy Birthday Shahrukh Khan: The Inspiring Journey of Punjab Kings' Player in IPL

Shahrukh Khan’s journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been nothing less than phenomenal. The Tamil Nadu-born batter, who celebrates his 29th birthday today, was roped in by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 edition. The Punjab-based franchise had signed him for an amount of Rs 5.25 crore.

But it was not an easy task for Punjab to buy Shahrukh as they got involved in a bidding war with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Eventually, the Preity Zinta-owned franchise managed to include him on the side.

Shahrukh made his debut in IPL in 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. In that match, the 27-year-old batter failed to do anything significant as he could only manage to score just six runs (not out) off four balls.

But it did not take too much time for him to announce his arrival as in the very next match he played a splendid inning against Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, Punjab came under massive pressure after losing their first four wickets with just 19 runs on the board.

But Shahrukh’s blistering knock of 47 runs off just 36 balls helped Punjab to reach the three-digit score. He also appeared to be the highest scorer for his side in the game. During his knock, the right-handed batter had hit 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Notably, this still remains to be his highest score in IPL. But his valiant effort eventually proved to be insufficient as Chennai managed to reach the target with 26 balls remaining.

Overall, in that edition, he had scored 153 runs at an average of 21.85. His strike rate has also been an impressive 134.21 in the 14th edition of IPL.

But Shahrukh was released by Punjab ahead of the 2022 edition of IPL. At the mega auction for IPL 2022, the hard-hitting batter was once again picked up by the Punjab team for an amount of Rs 9 crore.

In the ongoing edition of IPL, he played eight matches and scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 108.33.

Overall in IPL, Shahrukh has so far smashed 13 boundaries and 19 sixes.

