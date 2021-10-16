Happy Birthday, Shardul Thakur: Top 5 Performances of the Chennai Super Kings Pacer

It is a week of celebrations for India cricketer Shardul Thakur after he replaced Axar Patel in the 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2021. And, the icing on the cake is his Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the trophy for the fourth time defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Thakur helped his team by taking 3 crucial wickets. Today, as we celebrate this birthday let us take a look at some of his top bowling performances over the years.

>India vs Australia, Brisbane, January 2021 (Test)

Advertisement

Shardul took 7 wickets for 155 runs and also emerged as an all-rounder by becoming the highest run-scorer in the first innings with 67 runs. Thakur scalped 3 wickets for 94 runs in the first innings and 4 wickets for 61 runs in the second.

>India vs South Africa, Centurion, February 16, 2018 (ODI)

Virat Kohli starred in this game with a century against the Proteas who were restricted to just 204 runs because of a thrilling performance by Shardul Thakur, who took down 4 wickets for 52 runs helping his side win the series 5-1.

>India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, March 12, 2018 (T20I)

Using the knuckle-ball to great effect, Shardul Thakur ended this game with his career-best figures of 4 wickets for 27 runs. His tight spells helped India restrict the Lankan Lions for 152, which were chased down by India in just 17.3 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

>Rising Pune Supergiants vs Kings XI Punjab(Punjab Kings), MCA, May 14, 2017 (IPL)

Before playing for the Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni, Thakur was a part of the Pune franchise. Kings XI Punjab was taken down for an embarrassing score of 73 because of an impressive 18/3 from Shardul Thakur in his 4-over-quota.

>Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, April 14, 2019 (IPL)

Lord Shardul, as he is dearly called by his fans, took four crucial scalps in this game against KKR. It was not just the 4 wickets he took but also the economy at which he did so. Giving away just 18 runs, Shardul’s economy was 4.5.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here