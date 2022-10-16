Happy Birthday Shardul Thakur: Top Bowling Performances by the India Pacer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHARDUL THAKUR: Shardul Thakur had to suffer an agonising wait to earn his maiden national call-up. However, when Shardul got the chance, he embraced it gratefully. The Palghar-born all-rounder made his debut in international cricket in 2017 and he was earlier this year kept on standby for India’s 15-member World Cup squad.

Shardul’s bowling in the limited-overs format has often been criticised but his fine ability to pick wickets at regular intervals has certainly made him a mainstay in Tests.

As Shardul celebrates his 31st birthday today, it is time to explore his top-five performances.

7/61 vs South Africa, 2022

Shardul registered his best Test figures during the second Test against South Africa in January 2022. Shardul picked up seven wickets conceding 61 runs to bundle out the Proteas for 229 in the first innings. However, his stellar bowling show went in vain as India had to endure a seven-wicket defeat in Johannesburg Test. 4/27 vs Sri Lanka, 2018

In T20Is, Shardul had exhibited his terrific bowling skills against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. He had scalped four wickets conceding just 27 runs to register his best figures in T20I cricket. Shardul was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid bowling. 4/36 vs Punjab Kings, 2022

Shardul produced another sensational bowling in IPL 2022 during a match against Punjab Kings. He scripted impressive figures of 4/36 to earn a 17-run win for his side Delhi Capitals. Shardul had also registered his best bowling figures in the match against Punjab Kings. 67 vs Australia, 2021

Shardul’s impressive batting prowess was experienced by cricket fans in the fourth Test against Australia in 2021. In the first innings, Shardul pulled off a vital knock of 67 as India posted a mammoth total of 336. India, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, had eventually won the Test match by three wickets. 60 vs England, 2021

Shardul’s brilliance with the bat once again became a big talking point during the Oval Test against England two years back. In the first innings, Shardul played a fine knock of 57 to emerge as his side’s highest scorer. Shardul pulled off another sublime innings of 60 in the second innings. Team India had eventually won the match by a convincing margin of 157 runs.

