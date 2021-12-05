Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: Seven Stylish Moments of Indian Opener

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWqPnP8vW5r/

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan is among one of the most stylish cricketers in India’s dressing room. The dasher is known for wooing his Instagram followers with his voguish pictures. Recently, he gave his fans wardrobe goals by sharing a couple of pictures of himself in a tux.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWI1-OoDNzu/

Dhawan is known for his jolly avatar on and off the field and the above picture is a perfect example of that. This picture was taken after the Southpaw watched a film in the theatre as indicted in his Insta caption, “Nothing like watching movies in theatres. Wonderful experience."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVKoharFpaY/

Shikhar Dhawan made his One Day International (ODI) debut in 2010 and in the last decade, he along with his opening partner Rohit Sharma gave Team India several memorable moments. In the above picture, Dhawan could be seen sharing the frame with two Indian greats in Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar and one Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVGIEXLB_Eu/

Dhawan looks as dashing as ever in this pool picture as he poses for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUIllndhI_n/

Dhawan is also known for his Gabbar style celebration after taking a catch or affecting a run-out on the field as seen in the above image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT4DtZvKSl7/

Dhawan looks as ready as ever to go into the battle in this snap. From the looks of it, the snap was taken during Dhawan’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals’ practice session.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CThoMJ7J3Hv/

The Southpaw made his Test debut for India in 2013 against Australia in Mohali. And, on his debut, he etched his name in the history books by smashing the fastest hundred by a debutant in the longest format of the game. He took just 85 balls to score his first Test century. He went on to score 187 runs in the match as India defeated Australia by six wickets.

