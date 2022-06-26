Happy Birthday Shivam Dube: Most Memorable IPL Performances of the Chennai Super Kings' Batter

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHIVAM DUBE: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube celebrates his 29th birthday today, June 26. The Mumbai-born cricketer is a complete package as he adds three-dimensional values to the team he represents. He is an explosive lower-order batter, a right-arm medium pacer, and a gun fielder.

Just a day before the mega IPL 2022 auction, Dube hogged the limelight when he smashed five sixes in an over on the last day of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Baroda on December 17.

Dube made his International debut in a T20 match against Bangladesh in November 2019. The all-rounder’s best performances have come in the yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings. He was picked up by Chennai in the 2022 auctions for Rs 4 crore and has been a significant part of the former IPL champions.

Advertisement

On his birthday, let’s take a look back at his fabulous batting performances in a CSK jersey:

95* of 46 balls vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shivam Dube’s power-hitting skills were on full display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 22nd match of IPL 2022. After being asked to bat first, CSK managed to put up just 35 runs on the board during the powerplay.

By the 7th over, batters Rituraj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali had already returned to the pavilion without making any significant contributions. Out came the all-rounder to join the veteran Robin Uthappa and unleashed a counter-attack on the RCB bowlers.

Advertisement

The two batters stitched a magnificent 165-run partnership to help CSK reach a total of 216 runs. Dube played an unbeaten knock of 95 runs in 46 balls smashing five fours and eight sixes. One of his hits was a humongous 102-meter six which he effortlessly skied of Josh Hazelwood’s delivery in the last over. CSK went on to win the match by 23 runs at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Advertisement

57 of 30 balls vs Punjab Kings XI

In a disappointing outing for CSK against the Punjab Kings XI, only one man could walk with his head held high from the Chennai squad and it was none other than Shivam Dube. Chasing the target of 181 runs, Chennai’s top order fell like a deck of cards. After 5.3 overs, the four-time IPL champions lost their four batters with just 23 runs on the board.

Advertisement

Dube walked into bat at number six with the veteran MS Dhoni on the other end. The all-rounder played cautiously and rotated the strike whenever possible. He showed tremendous temperament and waited for the loose deliveries to capitalize. The left-hand batter scored 58 runs in just 30 deliveries before perishing to a slower ball from Liam Livingstone. Following his departure, the Chennai team got reduced to 126 runs and could not even play out their 20 overs. Although CSK lost, Dube’s resilient inning was the highlight of the match.

49 of 30 balls vs Lucknow Supergiants

Advertisement

The four-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings played the newly formed Lucknow Supergiants team in the seventh match of IPL 2022. Batting first, CSK’s opener Robin Uthappa propelled CSK to a flying start. Though, in the middle overs, Chennai lost two quick wickets that destabilized their innings.

Dube was promoted to bat at number 4 and made most of the opportunity that was given to him. He unleashed himself and played an amazing knock of 49 runs in 30 deliveries to propel CSK across the 200-run mark. Dube was unlucky on missing out on a well-deserved half-century.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here