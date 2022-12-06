Shreyas Iyer Turns 28: Memorable Knocks by Explosive Indian Batter in the Indian Premier League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHREYAS IYER: Shreyas Iyer is one of the best young cricketers in India. The middle-order batter had a breakthrough year in 2015. In just his second Ranji season for Mumbai, Iyer smashed 1,321 runs at an average of 73.38 and a strike rate of 92.70.

His exploits in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy brought him on the radar of the national selectors. Iyer made his India debut in the first T20I against New Zealand in 2017. The Mumbai batter showcased his effortless batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He showed his unique talent of combining class with brute strength while playing for the Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: List of Important Birthdays in December 2022

Due to his run-scoring prowess, Iyer was made the captain of Delhi Capitals midway through the season in 2018. He burnished his leadership credentials by guiding Delhi to their first Playoff appearance in seven years in 2019. Iyer will be leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2023 IPL.

Shreyas Iyer was included in the Indian squad for the recently concluded New Zealand tour and he turned promise into performance by playing an outstanding knock in the first ODI at Auckland.

On Shreyas Iyer’s 28th birthday, let us take a look at some of his best knocks:

Advertisement

96 (57) - DC vs GL in IPL 2017

Shreyas Iyer showed his class in the 50th game of IPL 2017 against the Gujarat Lions. While chasing an imposing target of 196 runs, Delhi had a poor start as Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant departed early. Iyer smashed 96 runs off 57 balls. Delhi scripted an improbable win due to Iyer’s sparkling knock.

88 (38) - DC vs KKR in IPL 2020

Advertisement

Many regard this as Shreyas Iyer’s finest IPL knock. The Delhi skipper lit up the Sharjah Stadium with his scintillating knock of 88 off just 38 balls. Delhi posted a mammoth total of 228 runs, courtesy of Iyer’s batting. Delhi Capitals went on to win the match by 18 runs.

ALSO READ: December 2022 Important Days and Public Holidays: (National and International) Dates List

Advertisement

93 (40) - DC vs KKR in IPL 2018

Shreyas Iyer was appointed as captain in IPL 2018. The young Iyer led from the front and immediately impressed with his bold leadership. Iyer took full advantage of the small boundaries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and racked up 93 runs off just 40 balls. His whirlwind knock, laced with three fours and ten towering sixes, propelled Delhi to 219 runs.

83(56) - DC vs MI in IPL 2015

Iyer showed his potential as a T20 player by scoring 83 runs off 56 balls in this game. While opening the innings, Iyer blunted the highly-vaunted pace attack of Mumbai which included the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Riding on Iyer’s knock, Delhi posted 190 runs on the board and went on to defeat the star-studded Mumbai Indians team.

58* (49) – DC vs PBKS in IPL 2019

Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock in the 2019 IPL. While chasing a tricky target of 164 runs, Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Iyer showed nerves of steel and guided his team over the line with his mature knock of 58 off 49 balls.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here