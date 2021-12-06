Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Top 5 Innings by Stylish Top-order Batter

The country’s cricket hub Mumbai has provided Team India with a lot of gems over time. Right from yesteryear greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, to current players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma among others. Another talent from the metropolis who has shown glimpses to be included in the list of quality cricketers from this city is Shreyas Iyer.

The stylish top-order batter boasts an average of 52.18 for his 4,591 runs in 54 first-class cricket and has a strike rate of 81.54. He made headlines when he was bought for Rs 2.6 Crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015.

The right-handed batter amassed 439 runs in his maiden IPL season and he was eventually appointed the captain of the franchise in mid-season 2018. Iyer made his T20I and ODI debut for Team India in 2017, and Test debut in 2021. In 22 ODIs Iyer has scored 813 runs at an average of 42.78, while in T20Is he has slammed 580 in 32 innings. He made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2021 and became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut on Indian soil.

>As he celebrates his 27th birthday on Monday, we take some of the records he has scripted so far:

>83 off 56 balls against Mumbai Indians

>IPL 2015: Iyer not only played shots all around the ground en-route to his 83 blitzkrieg, but also stitched a brilliant 154-run partnership with JP Duminy to post 190 runs in the first innings. Delhi bowlers could only manage to score 153, resulting in a 37-run win for their side.

>202 vs Australia A, 2017

A double century against the visiting Australian side in a practice game in 2017. Although the match was drawn, his batting made the selectors take notice and he was eventually picked in the squad for the final Test of Australia tour of India that year. Sadly, he didn’t get to make an appearance.

>147 vs Sikkim, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019

The Mumbai batter broke Rishabh Pant’s record for the highest T20 score by an Indian, when he scored a 55-ball 147 for Mumbai against Sikkim in their Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore. Mumbai piled up 258/4 off their 20 overs, and their bowlers restricted Sikkim to 104/7 and won the match by 154-runs.

>103 vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, 2020

Iyer scored a maiden international hundred, and his 103 off 107 deliveries helped the Men in Blue to set up a 348-run target for New Zealand in Hamilton. He also stitched two successive century stands with Virat Kohli (51) and KL Rahul (88 not out). But Ross Talyor’s unbeaten 84-ball-109 blitzkrieg supported by skipper-wicketkeeper Tom Latham’s 69 helped them chase the massive total with 11 balls to spare.

>105 vs New Zealand, 1st Test, 2021

Making most of his first debut in the longest format, Iyer smashed a brilliant hundred on Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Kanpur’s Green Park. His maiden Test hundred came off 157 balls and comprised 12 fours and two sixes. The 26-year-old became the 10th and overall 16th Indian to breach the triple-figure mark on Test debut. However, the match ended in a draw.

