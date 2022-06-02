Happy Birthday Steve Smith: Memorable Innings of the Australian Cricketer in Test Cricket

Over the last few years, Steve Smith has emerged as the most prolific batter across formats. Smith has flourished the most in Test cricket where he has scored 8,010 runs in 85 matches. Smith has 27 centuries and 36 fifties to his credit, at an astonishing average of 59.78.

The Australian run-machine made his name initially as a potential leg-spinner who could bat a bit. But by the time he was named Australia’s captain in 2015, Smith was the No.1 Test batter in the world.

Smith’s career was derailed by the Newlands ball-tampering scandal which saw him stripped of the captaincy and banned for 12 months. But he redeemed his career in sensational fashion by scoring 774 runs in the Ashes series in 2019.

Advertisement

Steve Smith has cultivated a large fan base in India through his batting exploits. As Smith celebrates his 33rd birthday on June 2, let us look back at some of his most memorable knocks in Test cricket.

113 vs England, 2013

Steve Smith announced himself on the International stage with this brilliant knock. Australia were in trouble when they were reduced to 143 for five in their first innings. However, Steve Smith and Brad Haddin revived Australia’s innings by adding 124 runs for the sixth wicket. Riding on the back of Smith’s 111 off 208 balls, Australia posted a decent total of 385. 192 vs India, 2014

Steve Smith has always scored heavily against India. In this Boxing Day Test match, Smith stitched a magnificent knock of 192 runs. Although this match ended in a draw, Smith’s brilliant knock is rated very highly by pundits. 144 & 142 vs England, 2019

Steve Smith was playing for the first time since he was banned for 12 months, due to the Newlands ball-tampering scandal. Smith silenced his critics with a scintillating knock of 144 runs in the first innings. He carried his great form in the second innings as well and scored 142. Australia won that match by a mammoth 251 runs because of the two centuries by Steven Smith. 211 vs England, 2019

Smith struck another match-winning knock in the fourth match of 2019 Ashes Test in Old Trafford against England. His glorious knock of 211 against a solid England bowling attack is rated as one of the finest knocks in the history of Test cricket. Riding on the back of Smith’s double century, Australia won the match by 185 runs. 109 vs India, 2017

Steve Smith played a gem of an innings against India, on a rank-turner in Pune. Steve Smith demolished the Indian spin attack and cruised to a fine century. Due to Smith’s knock, Australia registered a famous victory by a massive 333 runs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here